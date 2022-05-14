🔊 Listen to this

Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area girls high jumper Aria Messner and a Wyoming Area boys relay team set school records during the final dual meets of the season.

Messner cleared 5-foot-5 during a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 meet with Hazleton Area.

Nico Sciandra, Rocco Pizano, Usamah Alansari and Aaron Crossley set a Wyoming Area boys 400-meter relay record of 43.90 during a sweep of non-league meets at Wyoming Valley West to complete unbeaten regular seasons for both the boys and girls teams.

Related Video

Both Wyoming Area teams had already gone 6-0 to win WVC Division 2 titles.

A recap of the week’s meets:

Wyoming Area boys 105, Wyoming Valley West 45

Usamah Alansari won four events, taking the long jump and the 110-meter high hurdles in addition to anchoring the 1600-meter relay and running a leg on the record-setting 400 relay.

Crossley sprinted to wins in the 100 and 200 along with anchoring the 400 relay record.

Patrick Branley won the 1600 and 3200 while Drew Mruk won the shot put and javelin.

Rocco Pizano and Nico Sciandra each won an individual event and two relays.

Wyoming Area girls 79, Wyoming Valley West 56

Sofia Gonzales won both hurdles events and Wyoming Area took all three relays in the non-league victory.

Adreanna Cunningham won the 100 and 200 and was part of a winning relay while Madelyn Keating and Ella McKernan each had one individual and two relay wins.

Hazleton Area 80, Pittston Area girls 70

Aria Messner won all three jumps, including her school record, and a leg on the winning 400 relay, but it was not enough for Pittston Area in the meet that decided third place in WVC Division 1.

Jakiya Kroon won the 100 and 200 along with also being part of the relay with Messner.

Hazleton Area finished 4-2 while Pittston Area was 3-3.

Hazleton Area 93, Pittston Area boys 57

Pittston Area finished 2-4 in WVC Division 1.

David Girman won both hurdles races and led off a 1600 relay win for the Patriots.

Preston Klem won the 800 and was on two winning relays.