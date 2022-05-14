Sunday Dispatch

Jocelyn Williams and Kayla Leo each had a four-hit game Monday as Wyoming Area swept a Wyoming Valley Conference doubleheader from MMI Prep with a pair of five-inning victories, 15-5, 20-7.

Williams finished the doubleheader with seven hits while Leo had six.

The Lady Warriors scored at least four runs in six of the 10 innings of the doubleheader at Atlas Field.

Wyoming Area scored six times in the bottom of the fifth of the opener to arrive at the 10-run rule. Then, batting first in the second game, which was a make-up of a game originally scheduled at MMI Prep, the Lady Warriors again scored six times in the fifth inning to help close out an early victory.

Williams led a 20-hit attack that included an Anna Wisnewski home run and six doubles in the opener. Williams was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBI.

Morgan Janeski was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBI.

Freshman Marissa Giardina was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBI.

Olivia Allen had two hits and scored twice. Arianna Gaylord and Leo also had two hits.

Allen and Gaylord had the other doubles.

Wyoming Area trailed 5-4 after one inning of the 20-7 victory.

This time, the Lady Warriors banged out 21 hits, including Allen’s triple and eight doubles.

Leo went 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBI.

Wisnewski had three hits, four runs and three RBI. Williams had three hits, three runs and three RBI while Janeski and Morgan Slusser each had three hits, three runs and two RBI.

Williams and Janeski each doubled twice.

Lake-Lehman 11, Wyoming Area 6

Morgan Janeski went 4-for-4 while Kayla Leo and Maggie Hallman added three hits each Wednesday, but it was not enough for Wyoming Area in the WVC Division 2 road loss.

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Area 0

Jenna Santuk struck out 12 in a one-hitter as Holy Redeemer clinched at least a tie for first place in WVC Division 2 with Friday’s shutout.

Cassandra Scripkunas had the only hit for the Lady Warriors.

Wyoming Area is 4-6 in the division and 4-11 overall.