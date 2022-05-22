🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — In one of the first completed events of the two-day District 2 Track and Field Championships, Wyoming Area’s Drew Mruk destroyed the existing Class 2A boys javelin record.

The Warriors were just getting started.

In a constant display of team strength Tuesday and Wednesday at Memorial Stadium, Wyoming Area piled up 141½ points, the most in any of the four divisions of competition, to turn back a strong effort from unbeaten, defending champion Mid Valley by a 22-point margin.

The Warriors did a little bit of everything to claim their championship.

Nico Sciandra, in the 300 hurdles, and Rocco Pizano, in the triple jump, joined Mruk as champions.

The Warriors qualified seven more individuals and one relay team for the May 27-28 PIAA Championships in Shippensburg by taking second place in nearly half the events.

Pizano pulled off a first in District 2 history, earning a state berth through the qualifying standard even though he didn’t win a medal. His seventh-place finish in the 100-meter dash met the state qualifying standards, making him part of the largest group District 2 has ever sent to Shippensburg to compete in one event.

The top six in each event earned medals and the top eight scored points.

Wyoming Area spent the two days collecting medals and building its point total.

The team strength was evident in many ways.

Wyoming Area scored in all three relays and 15 of 18 events. They had multiple athletes score in seven events, including three each in the shot put and pole vault.

It was the three pole vault medalists – Nicholas Scalzo in second, Kendall Heck in third and Nick George tied for sixth – who officially finished off Mid Valley, taking the title race out of the hands of a dangerous Mid Valley 1600-meter relay team that wound up finishing third, behind Wyoming Area’s state-qualifying, second-place effort.

“We’ve been pushing the multiple-sport and the multiple-event kids,” Wyoming Area coach Joe Pizano said. “I have great students; I have great coaches that are my assistants and I have great parents of those student-athletes who support and do everything for us and with us.

“It’s fitting that my son is a senior and the last time we won a district championship was 21 years ago when it was my first year as a head coach here.”

Pizano watched his son and his friends excel through multiple sports through the years, building up to the point where they could collectively show off their athleticism in track and field with the district title on the line.

The senior group never lost in dual meet competition in junior high or varsity from seventh grade on, but was still looking that elusive district championship.

“People don’t understand how hard it is to win a district championship because there are only two divisions,” Pizano said. “When you do win it, you have to have full buy in. Our kids, from the boys and the girls, I couldn’t be happier for them.

“They deserve everything.”

Wyoming Area nearly pulled off a double, with the girls remaining in the title hunt until the final event before taking second place.

Mruk got the Warriors title chase started. He fired the javelin 210-6, breaking the record of 202-9 set by Dunmore’s Gavin Darcy in 2017.

“I’ve been expecting it all season, but everything just came together,” Mruk said.

Wyoming Area claimed four of the six state throwing berths.

Blaise Sokach-Minnick took second to Mruk in the javelin and was second in the discus.

Mruk added a second in the shot put.

Usamah Alansari qualified for states three times, in the 100 hurdles, the long jump and as part of the 400 relay with Nico Sciandra, Rocco Pizano and Aaron Crossley. Alansari was also third in the high jump where Skyler Pierce finished in a three-way tie for fourth.

Nico Sciandra, Tyler Sciandra, Hayden Foland and James Gallagher were second in the 1600 relay.

Nick Elko and Jayden Rusyn added to the throwing strength, finishing fifth and seventh in the shot put.

Crossley and Foland were sixth in the 200 and 400. Vinny Nova was sixth in the triple jump.

Patrick Branley, Tyler Sciandra, Michael Janosky and Louis Ciampi placed seventh in the 3200 relay.