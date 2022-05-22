🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Others might have considered Madelyn Keating’s qualification for the state cross country meet with her effort at the District 2 Championships just days after being medically cleared to return to competitive running as indication that the Wyoming Area junior was back.

Keating knew, however, that even as a distance runner, when it came time to compete in track and field, the shorter distances than cross country required additional speed that she was still hoping to locate.

The breakthrough, Keating says, came the first time she ran in competition without a brace.

Nearly a year removed from reconstructive surgery, Keating rediscovered the speed that she combined with endurance and grit to excel Tuesday and Wednesday while taking on the most demanding running schedule of any girl at the District 2 Track and Field Championships.

Running the maximum total distance and facing District 2’s well-established pack of state-caliber distance runners, Keating was the top competitor in the Class 2A girls meet with three gold medals and a silver, helping Wyoming Area finish second out of 16 in the final team standings.

“Running in district (cross country) was more of a last-minute thing,” Keating said. “I ran that just for myself, just to show people, I’m coming back.

“I was definitely very behind and it was in my head.”

Now, she spends most of her time running in the front of the pack.

Keating won the 3200- and 1600-meter runs, anchored the winning 3200 relay where she pulled out the win for the Lady Warriors in the final 200 meters and finished second to state cross country medalist Rachel Korty from the Carbondale-Forest City co-sponsorship in the 800.

Facing much of the same competition in February at an indoor meet at Clarks Summit University, Keating started believing she was close to all the way back.

“Around my one-year post-op, I was racing a couple of the girls who are here today for the mile,” Keating said. “I took off my brace for the first time in racing and I ended up having a huge (personal record) and beating all the girls that were doing really well in cross country.

“That’s where I really saw ‘I can do this’.”

A series of school records in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship regular season followed, then everyone else got to see what Keating could do in the spotlight of the district meet. As a champion, she earned the right to compete in the state championships in three events.

Keating’s performance was one of the big reasons Wyoming Area remained in contention all the way until the end of the meet before settling for second place with 94 points, behind only team champion Montrose’s 103 2/3.

The Lady Warriors led with two events to go and gave themselves a shot going into the final event of the meet where Montrose captured the 1600 relay to secure the title.

Keating got plenty of help.

When Keating finished second in the 800, freshman teammate Ella McKernan was just 1.25 seconds behind her in third.

Samara Campenni and Nina Angeli joined Keating and McKernan to win the 3200 relay, the first medal decided, in 9:54.12.

Toni Minichello also captured a title, winning the javelin with a throw of 120-10 Tuesday.

Rosalind Tart claimed a silver and two other medals.

The top six in each event earned medals and the top eight scored team points.

Tart was second in the shot put with 34-2½, fourth in the long jump with 15-7½ and sixth in the triple jump with 33-8.

Adreanna Cunningham medaled in three events and scored in four. She was fourth in the 100 dash, eighth in the 200 and part of two relays that placed.

Cunningham joined Lily Kelleher, Alexys Moore and Bianca Pizano for third in the 400 relay then finished the meet by teaming with Samara Campenni, McKernan and Hannah Stoss for fifth in the 1600 relay.

Pizano added a fourth in the javelin to her relay bronze medal.

Anna Wisnewski scored points with her seventh-place finish in the pole vault and eighth place in the 300 hurdles.