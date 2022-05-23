🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood’s Nick Miscavage slides across home plate tying the game at three runs each against Pittston Area.

Pittston Area’s Troy Davis drives the ball up the middle driving in two runs against Crestwood in District 2 play at Pittston Area on Monday.

After fielding a grounder at shortstop, Pittston Area’s Jeremy Cawley attempts a double play getting for force out at second base against Crestwood.

HUGHESTOWN — First time through the batting order was unproductive for Pittston Area on Monday.

After that, the Patriots’ offense picked up and good thing it did because Crestwood didn’t make it easy.

Pittston Area scored three runs in three consecutive innings and then tacked on four more to defeat Crestwood 13-8 in a District 2/4 Class 5A quarterfinal baseball game.

Pittston Area (16-4) travels to Selinsgrove (18-2) on Wednesday for a semifinal game. Selinsgrove defeated Wyoming Valley West 6-0 in another quarterfinal game.

Crestwood ended its season at 10-11. Even down six entering the seventh the Comets kept battling. They had three singles, with Chaz Wright driving in the final run of the game. They also took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Joe Moratori and Ryan Covelens’ second sac fly of the game.

“What I was proud about with my team was even though they took the lead, we responded right away and got two runs and actually went up 4-3,” Crestwood coach Sean Foley said. “We basically got to the point where our pitchers started getting tired and our reliever was coming off of short rest and we’re running out of arms a little bit at this stage of the game.”

As for Pittston Area, the Patriots went 0-for-7 in their first trip though the lineup. They hit into a double play and their only base runners came on a walk and hit-by-pitch.

“That’s what I was most upset about today. We wait until the fifth or sixth inning to really put the pedal down,” Pittston Area coach Paul Zaffuto said. “The first round, I don’t know if they were as hungry as I thought they should be. (Crestwood) is a good hitting team and they could put us in a bad position, which they did.”

Pittston Area’s offense finally broke through in the third on Troy Davis’ RBI single, the team’s first of 13 hits. Silvio Giardina followed with a two-run single for a 3-2 advantage. The fourth allowed Pittston Area to take the lead for good, 6-4, as Nick Cerasaro opened the frame with a triple and scored on Dominic Innamorati’s single. Jeremy Cawley (sac fly) and Drew DeLucca (single) also plated runs.

The Patriots increased their lead to 9-4 in the fifth as Drew Menendez and Innamorati had RBI singles.

Crestwood answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame to move within 9-6. Nick Miscavage singled with one out, Wright walked and Moratori reached on an error to load the bases. A throwing error on Covelens infield single allowed all three to score.

Pittston Area, though, kept hitting. Davis had an RBI triple, Giardina and Menendez followed with RBI doubles and Innamorati’s sac fly brought in the Patriots’ fourth run of the sixth.

Pittston Area 13, Crestwood 8

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`4`4`2`0

Wright ss`1`2`1`0

Moritori p`3`1`2`2

Covelens 1b`2`0`1`3

Palmiero rf`4`0`1`0

McCarthy cf`4`0`0`0

Miller lf`2`0`1`0

Dean p`0`0`0`0

Hartwick p`0`0`0`0

Banford ph`1`0`0`0

Stortz c`4`0`1`0

Lomerson cr`0`1`0`0

Keil 3b`4`0`2`0

Totals`29`8`11`5

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`2`1`0`1

DeLucca cf`1`2`1`1

Davis rf`3`2`2`3

Giardina 2b`4`2`3`3

Menendez 1b`4`2`2`2

Cerasaro p`4`1`2`0

Innamorati lf`3`2`2`3

Connors c`3`0`1`0

Cencetti 3b`3`1`0`0

Totals`26`13`13`12

Crestwood`110`203`1 — 8

Pittston Area`003`334`x —13

2B — Moritori, Giardinia, Menendez. 3B — Miscavage, Davis, Cerasaro.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Moritori L`4.0`6`7`7`3`1

Dean`1.1`7`6`6`0`1

Hartwick`0.2`0`0`0`0`0

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cerasaro`2.2`3`2`2`4`1

Cencetti W`4.1`8`6`4`2`3