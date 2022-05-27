🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area junior Casey Noone is safe at home with the ball sitting by the right foot of Honesdale catcher Grant Tonkin.

Wyoming Area’s Hunter Lawall (20) reaches first base safely before being struck by an errant throw.

Wyoming Area catcher Jake Kelleher muscles a ball to the opposite field for an RBI double on Thursday.

WEST PITTSTON — The Wyoming Area offense gave standout pitcher JJ Hood an early lead, and he repaid the Warriors in kind with one of his best outings of the year in Wednesday’s District 2 Class 4A baseball semifinals.

Boosted by a four-run first inning, Hood kept the Honesdale bats in check from first pitch to final out, turning in a complete-game shutout as the Warriors coasted to a 7-0 victory to advance to next week’s Class 4A championship game.

“I’m feeling amazing right now. … It was a great all-around effort from the team today,” Hood said after the game. “When you have a lead, you could go out there and, with the defense making plays, you’ll get outs.”

The second-seeded Warriors had to stage a late-game comeback to slip past Hanover Area in the quarterfinals. On Thursday, it was all business from the very first Wyoming Area at-bat, a Jack Mathis single that kicked off a four-run first inning for the Warriors.

Related Video

“I thought today was night and day from the first round. My guys were ready to go the minute they got to the park,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said. “We definitely worked on our mindset, and these guys were ready today.”

In total, Wyoming Area sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning. Mathis was first across to score on a sacrifice fly from Jake Kelleher, and runs would follow from Evan Melberger, Hunter Lawall and Hood himself, who helped his own cause right out of the gate by reaching on a hit by pitch.

Honesdale pitcher Peter Modrovsky would leave the bases loaded in the first inning, and would settle down enough to pitch five innings in total. But the early deficit had the Hornets unable to climb out of that hole.

Hood finished his game with just five hits and a walk scattered against nine strikeouts, four of which came in his last two innings of work, as the UConn-bound senior seemed to get stronger as the game went on.

“Once I get going, I feel like I’m pretty hard to stop,” Hood said.

“Every bit of recognition that he gets, he deserves. He works 365 days a year, like an absolute animal,” Lemoncelli said. “I’m so glad that he’s on our team. … As he goes, we go.”

After the first inning, the Warrior bats were held in check for a little while by Modrovsky before another outburst in the fourth inning broke the game open even further.

A leadoff double from nine-hole hitter Casey Noone — that was almost snuffed out by an incredible diving effort from Honesdale center fielder Max Mickel — got the Warriors going, and the first six Wyoming Area batters reached base in the home half of the fourth.

Savvy baserunning on the part of a number of Warriors, along with a dropped tag at the plate by Honesdale, helped push three more runs across before Modrovsky was able to strand the bases loaded once again.

Seven different Warriors tallied hits, and all nine batters in the lineup reached base. Catcher Jake Kelleher had arguably the biggest day at the plate for Wyoming Area, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Multi-hit efforts also came from Mathis, Melberger and Lawall.

“We get that bottom of the order clicking, we have really dangerous five and six hitters,” Lemoncelli said. “When we get the seven-eight-nine guys going with the right approach, seeing pitches and driving the ball the other way as they’ve been doing, we’re going to be a tough out.”

With Wednesday’s victory, the Warriors have punched their ticket for a return trip to the District 2 Class 4A title game, a championship that the team won last year en route to a second-place finish in the state tournament.

Waiting for them in Wednesday’s district final will be top-seeded Dallas, which beat Tunkhannock 10-0 in the other 4A semifinal on Thursday.

The time and place for the championship game have yet to be announced.

District 2 Class 4A semifinals

Wyoming Area 7, Honesdale 0

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Hugaboom ss`3`0`1`0

Modrovsky p-rf `3`0`1`0

Mickel cf`3`0`1`0

T. Gombita 1b`2`0`0`0

Greene 3b`3`0`1`0

D. Gombita`2`0`0`0

Skies 2b`1`0`0`0

Curreri dh`3`0`0`0

Branning 2b-p`3`0`1`0

Dressler lf`3`0`0`0

Mundy pr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`0`5`0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`4`2`2`0

Melberger cf`4`2`2`1

Kelleher c`3`0`2`2

Hood p`3`0`1`0

Lawall 1b`3`1`2`1

Morgan rf`3`0`1`1

Novakowski 3b`2`0`0`0

Colarusso dh`2`0`0`1

C. Noone`3`1`1`0

B. Noone pr`0`1`0`0

Dominick pr`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`7`11`6

Honesdale`000`001`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`400`300`x — 7

2B — Branning, C. Noone, Kelleher. HR — none.

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Modrovsky L`5`10`7`7`2`5

Branning`1`1`0`0`0`0

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hood W`7`5`0`0`1`9