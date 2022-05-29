🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s Hunter Lawall (20) reaches first base safely before being struck by an errant throw.

Wyoming Area junior Casey Noone is safe at home with the ball sitting by the right foot of Honesdale catcher Grant Tonkin.

Wyoming Area pitcher JJ Hood struck out nine batters and went the distance for a shutout win in Thursday’s District 2 Class 4A semifinals against Honesdale.

WEST PITTSTON — The Wyoming Area offense gave standout pitcher J.J. Hood an early lead, and he repaid the Warriors in kind with one of his best outings of the year in Thursday’s District 2 Class 4A baseball semifinals.

Boosted by a four-run first inning, Hood kept the Honesdale bats in check from first pitch to final out, turning in a shutout as the Warriors coasted to a 7-0 victory to advance to Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. championship game against Dallas at Wilkes University.

“I’m feeling amazing right now,” Hood said. “ … It was a great all-around effort from the team today. When you have a lead, you could go out there and, with the defense making plays, you’ll get outs.”

The second-seeded Warriors had to stage a late-game comeback to slip past Hanover Area in the quarterfinals. On Thursday, it was all business from the very first Wyoming Area at-bat, a Jack Mathis single that kicked off a four-run first inning for the Warriors.

“I thought today was night and day from the first round,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said. “My guys were ready to go the minute they got to the park.

“We definitely worked on our mindset, and these guys were ready today.”

Wyoming Area sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning. Mathis was first across to score on a sacrifice fly from Jake Kelleher, and runs followed from Evan Melberger, Hunter Lawall and Hood himself, who helped his own cause right out of the gate by reaching on a hit by pitch.

Honesdale pitcher Peter Modrovsky left the bases loaded in the first inning, and settled down enough to pitch five innings. But the early deficit had the Hornets unable to climb out of that hole.

Hood finished his game with just five hits and a walk scattered against nine strikeouts, four of which came in his last two innings of work.

“Once I get going, I feel like I’m pretty hard to stop,” Hood said.

The UConn-bound senior seemed to get stronger as the game went on.

“Every bit of recognition that he gets, he deserves. He works 365 days a year, like an absolute animal,” Lemoncelli said. “I’m so glad that he’s on our team. … As he goes, we go.”

After the first inning, the Warrior bats were held in check for a little while by Modrovsky before another outburst in the fourth inning broke the game open even further.

A leadoff double from nine-hole hitter Casey Noone — that was almost snuffed out by an incredible diving effort from Honesdale center fielder Max Mickel — got the Warriors going, and the first six Wyoming Area batters reached base in the home half of the fourth.

Savvy baserunning on the part of a number of Warriors, along with a dropped tag at the plate by Honesdale, helped push three more runs across before Modrovsky was able to strand the bases loaded once again.

Seven different Warriors tallied hits, and all nine batters in the lineup reached base. Catcher Jake Kelleher had arguably the biggest day at the plate for Wyoming Area, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Multi-hit efforts also came from Mathis, Melberger and Lawall. Mathis and Melberger also scored twice.

“We get that bottom of the order clicking, we have really dangerous five and six hitters,” Lemoncelli said. “When we get the seven-eight-nine guys going with the right approach, seeing pitches and driving the ball the other way as they’ve been doing, we’re going to be a tough out.”

With Wednesday’s victory, the Warriors have punched their ticket for a return trip to the District 2 Class 4A title game, a championship that the team won last year en route to a second-place finish in the state tournament.

Dallas reached the final by beating Tunkhannock, 10-0, in the other Class 4A semifinal on Thursday.

Wyoming Area 6, Hanover Area 4

Evan Melberger and Hunter Lawall combined on a two-hitter, but Wyoming Area needed five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally from three runs down in Tuesday’s district quarterfinal.

Lawall struck out six in three innings of relief to get the win and went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Casey Noone drove in two runs.

J.J. Hood, Jack Mathis and Jake Kelleher all had doubles.

Lake-Lehman 13, Wyoming Area 11

HUGHESTOWN — Neither Lake-Lehman nor Wyoming Area were going to use their top pitchers May 21, either by design or because of rest requirements.

So the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball championship game was expected to have plenty of offense. And it did as Lake-Lehman outlasted Wyoming Area, 13-11, in a marathon that lasted nearly three hours at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

Both teams finished 11-1 in the division, necessitating a special playoff game two days before the start of the District 2 playoffs. Wyoming Area started Evan Melberger, its No. 3 hurler who was on a pitch count. Lake-Lehman gave veteran Ty Federici a couple innings.

After that, the game for both sides was turned over to an array of pitchers with very limited varsity experience. The best of the bunch ended up being Lake-Lehman junior Travis Jones. He threw the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three, but more importantly, allowing no runs after Wyoming Area scored 10 times against two other pitchers.

“He was clutch,” Lake-Lehman coach Mike Sholtis said. “He came in there and threw strikes.”

Jones and Wyoming Area sophomore Matt Rusinchak, who threw two scoreless innings, settled down a game where both teams batted around twice.

Lake-Lehman took a 6-0 lead with a five-run second inning. Graedon Finarelli had a three-run homer. The Black Knights also drew five walks, with four of those players scoring.

Lake-Lehman made it 7-1 in the third, but Wyoming Area responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Jake Kelleher plated three runs with a homer and Joe Colarusso singled in the other. The Warriors took a 7-6 lead in the fourth when a throwing error on Hunter Lawall’s grounder scored two. Those runners had reached base via a walk and a hit batter.

The Black Knights came back with six in the top of the fifth to regain the lead at 13-7.

A couple errors along with another walk and a hit batter allowed Lehman to send 11 batters to the plate, only for Wyoming Area to send 10 in the bottom of the inning and score four times to cut the deficit to 13-11. Lawall had a two-run triple between RBI singles by Kelleher and John Morgan.

“That’s what we talk about all the time,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said. “We just want to compete every single pitch, keep ourselves in the game no matter what. We’re never out of the game. You don’t have to get all seven back at once.”

Kelleher finished with four RBI, three runs and two hits.

Lawall had three hits, three runs and two RBI.