Crestwood’s Julia Glowacki gets down close to the goal with Wyoming Area’s Sarah McCormick in pursuit during the District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship game on Monday in Wright Township.

Crestwood’s Isabella Caporuscio (center) gets a hug from teammate Kennedy Zlockie after their team won the District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship on Monday in Wright Township.

Crestwood’s Hannah Ziegler takes a shot at the Wyoming Area goal while being heavily guarded during the District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship game on Monday in Wright Township.

Crestwood’s Isabella Caporuscio watches her shot at the goal go into the net for a score in the second half of the District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship game on Monday in Wright Township.

Crestwood’s Isabella Caporuscio reacts to a goal against Wyoming Area during the District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship game on Monday in Wright Township.

WRIGHT TWP. — Wyoming Area ran into District 2’s best girls lacrosse player at her best Monday night.

Isabella Caporuscio’s career-high 13 goals were too much to overcome as host Crestwood repeated its district Class 2A championship with an 18-8 romp over the Lady Warriors.

Wyoming Area had been responsible for the only game Crestwood did not win within District 2 the past two seasons, a 16-16 tie earlier this season.

In that game, the Lady Warriors got Crestwood’s attention.

“We knew we needed to come out fast,” said Caporuscio, who also had three assists. “Last time we played them, they came out just as fast as us.

“We had to raise the bar and pick up our level to come out with a win.”

Caporuscio, the Wyoming Valley Conference coaches’ selection as Most Valuable Player and the WVC’s top scorer each of the past two seasons, scored the game’s first four goals.

Wyoming Area fought back from there and, when Sofia Sabatini and Makenzie Switzer scored 11 seconds apart early in the second half, got within 10-7.

The Lady Warriors each had the advantage in shots at that point in the game.

That’s when Caporuscio finished off the Lady Warriors. She scored six goals, including the last five as Crestwood ran off eight straight to put the game away.

As the lead was growing, Caporuscio also played a big part in helping the Lady Comets take time off the clock with lengthy possessions.

That second-half effort overcame a strong game from Sabatini, who finished with five goals and an assist.

Switzer had two goals and an assist. Julia Gonzales had the other goal and Halle Kranson had an assist.

Kylee Foy made nine saves.

Wyoming Area still advances to its first state tournament appearance, heading to the Philadelphia area Tuesday night to face District 1 champion, Bishop Shanahan (18-4) from Downingtown.