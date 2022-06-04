🔊 Listen to this

Whether measuring up to the best graduating players from the Wyoming Valley Conference, the state of Pennsylvania or across states, Wyoming Area players were prominent in three football all-star games in a week.

The WVC Division 2 champion and District 2 Class 3A finalist Warriors had three players in the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association Small School East-West All-Star Game and two in the Big 33 Football Classic Memorial Day weekend in Harrisburg. Then, they had a dozen players on their home field for the renewal of the UNICO All-Star Game for WVC players.

“The kids had a great week,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “It’s a tremendous group obviously. I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished throughout their careers.

“And, then to see them have one more night on our field was extra special for them and us.”

UNICO GAME

WEST PITTSTON – Fittingly for a game played under the bright lights of Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium, it was a Wyoming Area senior taking home the UNICO Football Classic MVP trophy.

Warriors quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick threw for 80 yards and two touchdowns, both to Wyoming Area teammates, as his Pioneers squad rolled to victory over the Miners 47-0 in the 70th playing of the UNICO game.

The game was played Thursday night after being rained out Wednesday.

“The guys around me, I owe it all to them,” Sokach-Minnick said after the game. “After playing with them (his Warrior teammates) forever, it’s kind of like second nature.”

The Warriors had their fingerprints all over this year’s UNICO game, with six different Warriors scoring touchdowns as the Pioneers squad controlled every facet of the game from start to finish.

Coached by Wyoming Valley West head coach Jack Baranski, the Pioneers took the opening kickoff and marched down the field, leading to an early touchdown punched in by Nick Elko, a Wyoming Area lineman whom Baranski gave the ball inside the Miner 10-yard line.

“Nick Elko, little-known fact, he was a running back in junior high,” Baranski said. “He said, ‘Coach, how about for old time’s sake?’ So we put together a little package with a couple of big boys. … It’s tough to stop.”

Elko was joined in the end zone throughout the game by Warriors teammates Rocco Pizano, Usamah Alansari and Jayden Rusyn. Sokach-Minnick connected with Pizano and Alansari for scores.

Alansari also added an interception and Elko a fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball.

With the tight practice schedule and several players unable to play due to commitments to other sports, miscues were part of the game, including the Miners having trouble with snaps. But the Pioneers side played largely mistake-free and didn’t seem like a squad with just a handful of practices under their belt.

“These guys really bonded quick,” Baranski said. “What a great bunch of kids, from quality programs … from the minute we all got together, they were focused, coachable and football smart.”

This year marked the return of the annual UNICO Football Classic after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from the Wilkes-Barre chapter of UNICO National were on hand to award Sokach-Minnick the MVP trophy, and they also said that $30,000 would be donated to local charities as part of the festivities.

Elko’s 5-yard run and a pair of safeties from the bad snaps helped the Miners lead 18-0 after one quarter.

Pizano caught a 24-yard pass from Sokach-Minnick on the way to a 28-0 lead at halftime.

All the scoring was completed by the end of the third quarter. Alansari caught a 20-yard pass from Sokach-Minnick 1:44 into the half and Rusyn added a 2-yard run.

Leo Haros from Wyoming Area was the game’s top rusher with 55 yards on seven carries.

Sokach-Minnick was 5-for-6 passing. Alansari was the only Pioneer with two catches. Michael Clark from Wyoming Area led the team in receiving yards with 28 on his one catch.

Wyoming Area also had Gilpin, Matt Clarke, Owen Kelly, Alessandro Mannino and Richie Hyzinski on the Pioneers team coached by Wyoming Valley West’s Jack Baranski.

“I just enjoyed watching them perform and having one more night together with their extended family and coach Baranski and his staff and the rest of the teams that made up the Pioneers,” Spencer said. “They really had a great chemistry built up over a short period of time. They performed very well. They enjoyed themselves and it was a great night.”

Wyoming Area had two more players selected for the game. John Morgan was unable to play because he is on the baseball team that is going into the state playoffs and Nico Sciandra chose not to play coming off an appearance in last weekend’s state track meet.

Pittston Area had Jack Albert and Brandon Farrell on the winning team.

BIG 33

Nick Elko played offensive guard and Blaise Sokach-Minnick served as the long snapper for Pennsylvania in the 65th annual Big 33 Football Classic.

Pennsylvania defeated Maryland, 28-7. It has won three straight and seven of the last nine in the series.

East-West

Ryan Gilpin played offensive guard while Rocco Pizano and Leo Haros were in the secondary for the East team, which fell 49-14 to the West.

DREAM GAME

Scranton Lions Club officials announced the rosters for the 88th annual Dream Game July 20at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium, Valley View’s home field in Peckville.

Old Forge has three players on the roster of the County team that will take on the City in the game for Lackawanna Football Conference graduates.

Two-way lineman Nick Rasmus, wide receiver/defensive back Ethan Tallo and fullback/linebacker John Greenfield are the players from the LFC Division 4 and District 2 Class A champion Blue Devils.