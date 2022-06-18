The 42nd annual Robert L. Dolbear Senior All-Star Softball Game will be played at 5 p.m. Wednesday, but at a different venue than in the past.

The game which features seniors from the Wyoming Valley Conference plus Northwest High School will be held at Anderson Field on the campus of Misericordia.

The game was previously held at the Back Mountain Little League field. The site change was made because of modifications to the pitching mound for the District 31 Little League tournament.

The Kiwanis Club of Dallas will once again sponsor the game. Rain date is Thursday.

Crestwood head coach Dave Koptcho will run the West squad with help from Crestwood assistant Kim Petrosky and Northwest head coach Kevin Harvey. Pittston Area head coach Frank Parente will be the East coach. His assistants will all be from Pittston Area — Mike Callahan, Kim Roman, Jess Parente and Anthony Bellino.

The following players will make up the West team: Peyton Lipsey, Berwick; Jessica Koptchko, Stephanie Pollock, Brooke Aton and Lauren Amend, Crestwood; Jillian Ulozas, Lake-Lehman; Ali Keener, Tiffany Brogan and Riley Baird, Nanticoke Area; Maggie Miller and Kelly Harvey, Northwest; and Aubrey Duesler, Wyoming Valley West.

Four members of PIAA Class 5A state champion Patriots will be on the East team — Skylar Borthwick, Jiana Moran, Tori Para and Sage Weidlich. Holy Redeemer’s Jenna Santuk and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Izzy Davies, Jenna Kasper, Dakota Leach, Lyssa Rhodes and Lael Walker round out the East squad.