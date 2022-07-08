PITTSTON — It took just one inning for Mountain Top to jump out ahead of Greater Pittston Area with a berth in the District 16 championship on the line.

That was all they needed, as an early four-spot was held in place by a masterful pitching performance from Zach Zeneski as Mountain Top knocked off GPA 4-0 to advance to Monday night’s major baseball championship.

“Zach was a stud on the mound,” said Mountain Top manager Phil Malay after his team’s victory. “It makes it real easy to have a guy like him out there, on both sides.”

Zeneski came just one batter shy of a complete game, getting the second out of the sixth inning with his 85th and final pitch of the evening.

He kept a strong Greater Pittston lineup off the board, only allowing five hits, no walks and striking out six. Miles Metz came in to close the game out and needed just one pitch to shut the door, inducing an easy groundball to short to record the final out.

Zeneski was also part of a first-inning offensive attack that ultimately proved to be the difference-maker for Mountain Top.

After Greater Pittston starter Jack Bernardi got the first out of the inning, the next four Mountain Top hitters found their way on base — doubles from Erik Smith and Bodhi Malay, a single from Avery Brace and a two-run homer from Zeneski that went screaming over the wall in right-center field.

Just like that, Mountain Top had built a 4-0 lead that Greater Pittston, despite getting runners into scoring position on a number of occasions, just couldn’t cut into.

In a rematch from pool play, when GPA defeated Mountain Top 9-4 en route to a 5-1 pool record, Mountain Top was able to get ahead and stay ahead on Thursday night.

“In that game, we were with them the whole game,” Coach Malay said of the pool play matchup. “It made us hungry for this game, we were looking for redemption.”

On the other side of the field, Greater Pittston got a huge boost from their two relievers, Gavin Gisolfi and Alex Rosencrance.

Gisolfi entered the game with one out in the bottom of the first, and he and Rosencrance combined for 5.2 scoreless innings to finish the game, keeping Greater Pittston alive and giving the GPA bats a chance to do some damage.

But they couldn’t quite solve Zeneski, who was also aided by a terrific defensive effort from his guys playing behind him.

“I told the guys ‘trust your defense,’ ” Malay said. “The defense backed (Zeneski) up all game long, made some crucial outs.”

Zeneski (two RBI), Brace and Bodhi Malay each drove in runs for Mountain Top, with Zeneski and Malay having multi-hit efforts to lead the offense.

For Greater Pittston, CJ Stevenson had two hits, while Rosencrance, Bernardi and Chris Shovlin had a hit apiece.

Mountain Top will advance to the District 16 major baseball championship on Monday night at 7:45 p.m. to take on Plains at the Plains Little League.

Plains defeated Township 7-4 in Thursday night’s other District 16 majors semifinal.

District 16 Major Baseball

Mountain Top 4, Greater Pittston Area 0

Greater Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Zaleski 3b`3`0`0`0

Rosencrance ss-p`3`0`1`0

Salvo 2b`3`0`0`0

Bernardi p`3`0`1`0

Gisolfi 1b-p`1`0`0`0

Homschek ph`1`0`0`0

Timms ph`1`0`0`0

Cerasaro rf`2`0`0`0

Shovlin ph`1`0`1`0

Stevenson cf`2`0`2`0

Chaump c`1`0`0`0

Dommes ph`1`0`0`0

Wolf lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`5`1

Mountain Top`AB`R`H`BI

L. Zeneski rf`3`0`1`0

Smith lf`3`1`1`0

Malay c`3`1`2`1

Brace 1b`2`1`1`1

Z. Zeneski p`2`1`2`2

Ciocco ph`1`0`0`0

McShea 3b`2`0`0`0

Breiler ph`1`0`0`0

Metz ss-p`1`0`0`0

E. Zeneski cf`1`0`0`0

Brown ph`1`0`0`0

Wright 2b-ss`2`0`1`0

Totals`22`4`8`4

Greater Pittston Area`000`000 — 0

Mountain Top`400`00 — 4

2B — Smith, Malay, Rosencrance. HR — Z. Zeneski

Greater Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bernardi L`0.1`4`4`4`0`0

Gisolfi`2`3`0`0`1`5

Rosencrance`2.2`1`0`0`0`5

Mountain Top`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Z. Zeneski W`5.2`5`0`0`0`6

Metz`0.1`0`0`0`0`0