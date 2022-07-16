🔊 Listen to this

The Pittston Area Primary Center replaced Misericordia University as host site less than 24 hours before the start of the Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament and Greater Pittston took advantage of the chance to play on its home field by opening pool play with a victory Friday.

Winning pitcher Hunter Lawall and Ethan Elmes each went 3-for-4 with a triple to lead an 11-hit attack that carried Greater Pittston past Danville, 6-5.

Greater Pittston scored in its first three at-bats to take leads of 2-0 after a half inning, 3-0 after 1½ and 6-2 after 2½. Danville closed the gap to one run in the fifth.

Lawall struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings as the starting pitcher. He also scored twice while Elmes scored once.

Evan Melberger picked up the save.

Lawall, Elmes and Melberger combined on a five-hitter.

Devin Markert doubled in the game’s first run and finished 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, two RBI and two runs scored.

The Region 5 Tournament is broken down into a pair of four-team pools.

Greater Pittston is in Pool A with Green Ridge, Plains/Wilkes-Barre and Danville. It was scheduled to face Plains/Wilkes-Barre Saturday, then complete pool play with a game against Green Ridge Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Pool B consists of Swoyersville, Carbondale/Lakeland, Mountain Post and Sunbury/Norry.

The top two in each pool advance to the single-elimination semifinals Monday with the Pool B first-place team facing the Pool A second-place team at 2 p.m., followed by the Pool A winner against the Pool B second-place team at approximately 4:30.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.