MANHEIM — Daniella Ranieli was the youngest play on a young NEPA Elite Clark 17U AAU girls basketball team that came within one win of its third straight Hoop Group Showcase League title.

The rising sophomore guard at Pittston Area was a first-team Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 all-star on a championship Lady Patriots squad as a freshman.

Ranieli continued that strong play into the summer, landing a starting spot on a championship contender while frequently competing against major college prospects a year or two older than her. She played in the backcourt alongside Kiyomi McMiller, an All-American from Silver Spring, Md. and the only player on the team from outside northeastern Pennsylvania.

NEPA Elite went 25-4 in 2020 and 27-8 in 2021, the club’s first two seasons, which also happened to be the first two seasons of HGSL girls play. NEPA Elite won titles both seasons on the 17U level, the highest in AAU.

After starting slow and remaining under .500 for most of the season, NEPA Elite went 4-1 in each of two events at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County July 4-6 and 8-10.

The HGSL Championships were July 8-10.

NEPA Elite finished second despite entering the 24-team tournament as the 17th seed.

Ranieli contributed 22 points, eight rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocked shots in the five games.

NEPA Elite knocked out the top-seeded New Jersey Shoreshots, 78-68, in the second round.

Ranieli scored 10 points in the 73-60 victory over EVO Elite from Massachusetts in the semifinals. She was 3-for-5 from the floor, 2-for-3 on 3-pointers and 2-for-2 from the line while sharing the team lead with two steals.

Late in the season, NEPA Elite went with a lineup in which five of the seven players were eligible to compete in 16U and Ranieli could have played in 15U.

“When you see 17U, you assume one or two girls underclassmen are playing, but we only have one true 17U player,” said Kevin Clark, the founder of the club out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton and the head coach of the team. “To be able to play at the level we’re playing with this group as underclassmen, I think says a lot about the future of where the program is headed.”

Wyoming Area’s Dane Schutter and Old Forge’s Joe Macciocco are part of the NEPA Elite Cooper 17U boys team that finished its season with nine wins in the last 11 games. The team reached the July 10 final of the 17U Poconos Division bracket at The Hoop Group Summer Jam Fest before falling, 55-52, to Hoop Roots, an opponent it lost to by 29 in the season opener.