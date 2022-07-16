🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area graduate Dominic DeLuca is one of seven players who will take part in the Penn State Summer Impact free camp from 1-3 p.m. July 23 at Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

DeLuca will be joined by Nittany Lions teammates Sean Clifford, Parker Washington, Ji’Ayir Brown, Keyvone Lee, Curtis Jacobs and Nick Dawkins.

The camp for students entering Grades 4-8, which is presented by Northeast Rehab and the Lehigh Valley Sports Network with support from Riverfront Sports, DePietro’s Pharmacy, Fidelity Bank, Allied Services, the Center for Independent Living, Century Dental and Brucelli Advertising, is full.

As of Saturday, however, there will still limited spots available for the 4-6 p.m. Meet and Greet. Donations of $20 allow access to the event in which fans can learn more about the individual players’ journeys to Happy Valley as well as have access to autographs.

All proceeds will be donated to Allied Services.