Pittston Area grad misses cut by one stroke

Brandon Matthews shot consecutive under-par rounds in his latest venture on the PGA Tour, but missed the cut by one stroke at the end of Friday’s second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.

Matthews shot 1-under-par, 71 in each round for a 2-under, 142, but needed to get to 3-under to make the cut.

The Pittston Area graduate overcame hitting just four of 14 fairways Thursday to hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation and made it under par by sinking every putt from 10 feet and in.

Matthews got off to an impressive start by booming his first tee shot 360 yards on the 425-yard 10th hole to open Thursday’s round. He then put his wedge shot inside a foot for a tap-in birdie.

After slipping to 2-over with bogeys at 12, 13 and 1, Matthews recovered with consecutive birdies on 4, 5 and 6. He rolled in a 46-foot putt on the 635-yard fourth hole, then made an 18-footer on the 167-yard fifth and stuck a 187-yard approach shot inside six feet at the sixth.

Matthews hit five fairways and 12 greens in Friday’s second round, which started with a bogey on the first hole.

Following two birdies, then two more bogeys, Matthews made it back under par for the round with consecutive birdies on 13 and 14. A 346-yard drive helped set up a short pitch and nine-foot putt at the par-4 13th.

Matthews closed with four straight pars. He played the final six holes in the two days in a combined 5-under, picking up three strokes Thursday and two Friday.

The former Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state champion has already earned his tour card to compete on the PGA Tour full-time next season. He ranks sixth in the season point standings on the Korn Ferry Tour, clinching a top 25 finish and the PGA Tour card that goes with it.