The Pittston Area 8-10-year-old Little League softball players are hoping to turn two years of playing against older competition locally into success against the best players their age from multiple states.

As District 16 champion, Pittston Area is serving as the host team in the 8-10-year-old Eastern Regional Little League Softball Tournament, which begins Monday at Mountain Top Little League.

Pittston Area will join champions of nine states, including Pennsylvania, in the double-elimination event, which continues through Saturday. When Pittston Area accepted the position as host team, it was removed from Section 5 and potential state tournament competition.

The team has been on hold with its 6-0 record.

Prior to the start of this year’s all-star tournament process, most of these same players made their way to the district final a year ago on an 8-10-year-old team that had only two 10-year-olds.

Then, during the local portion of competition this season, the 10-year-olds in this group were split among two Pittston Area teams in Major Little League Softball play, going against opposition up to two years older as they faced each other and teams from Kingston/Forty Fort, Greater Wyoming Area, Northwest, Nanticoke and Plains.

“Our league this year, had 28 girls on the Major level and 18 of them were 10-year-olds,” manager Bill Kroski said. “We thought about doing an all 10-year-old team, but we split them up as evenly as possible on our Majors Red and Majors Blue teams.”

They were tested steadily, Kroski pointed out, with experiences like facing a strong group of 12-year-olds from Kingston/Forty Fort and high-level pitching, particularly against Northwest.

“It was really good for them to experience that level of softball,” Kroski said.

Jim Thomas and Mike McAndrew serve as coaches, assisting Kroski.

The roster consists of: Payge Pesotini, Ava Thomas, Sara Basile, Sophia Laudato, Ainsley Lear, Mika Fediw, Isabella Kroski, Haley Karboski, Lydia Luvender, Olivia Distacio, Danielle Budzak, Natalie McAndrew, Lexi Bartle and Alex Collins.

Pittston Area joins Pennsylvania champion Cain, Maine champion Gorham, Maryland champion Tri-City, Massachusetts champion Jesse Burkett, Rhode Island champion Cranston Western, Vermont champion Champlain, Delaware champion MOT, New York champion South Shore and New Jersey champion Toms River.

The tournament begins Monday with four games, capped by Pittston Area facing South Shore at 5 p.m.

A win would earn a Tuesday off day. A loss would mean a 5 p.m. game again Tuesday.