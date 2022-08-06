OLYPHANT — Jake Manetti spent years at the top of Lackawanna Football Conference as a player and assistant coach at Old Forge.

Now, Manetti heads into an LFC season from the opposite end, trying to bring a last-place team back to a more competitive level as the conference’s newest and youngest head coach.

Manetti was pressed into service over the summer when the latest West Scranton head coach, Paul Stefani Sr., stepped aside without ever coaching a game for the Invaders, who enter the season on a 21-game losing streak.

Already named to Stefani’s staff as an assistant, Manetti suddenly found himself in charge.

The former King’s College defensive back said becoming a head coach has been a goal since he transitioned from playing in college to coaching in high school at Old Forge in 2018.

“I prepared myself to be a head coach for the last multiple seasons, but particularly in this last offseason when I did apply for and interview for head coaching positions,” Manetti said. “I had a lot of thoughts and ideas down on paper and a general knowledge of my philosophies.

“So, I was prepared even before receiving it, even though it did come about relatively quickly.”

Manetti will take those philosophies, blend them with the roster he inherits at West Scranton and begin building his head coaching career while trying to rebuild the Invaders.

“You have to cater to the talent and play style of your players,” said Manetti, who also was the quarterback on the 2013 Old Forge team that reached the state championship game before losing in overtime to Pittsburgh North Catholic. “I would like to be as balanced as possible on offense, even though it might lean more toward a spread-style offense with the amount of athletes we have.”

Manetti also hopes to mix things up on defense.

“It’s going to be a multiple-style approach with some odd fronts and some even fronts,” he said. “It’s going to be trying to find a way to get as many of my athletes on the field as possible.”

Manetti spoke about the challenge during Wednesday’s annual LFC Media Day at the Regal Room in Olyphant.

The LFC is down from 20 teams to 19 this season with Montrose playing an independent schedule to try to shake out of its recent struggles.

With that change, the LFC switched from four divisions to three.

West Scranton will be part of Division 2. The Invaders remain in the same division as Honesdale and Western Wayne, rivals from the old Division 2 and are joined by Lakeland, Dunmore and Mid Valley from Division 3 a year ago.

Old Forge, which won the Division 4 title, moves up to Division 3 along with Lackawanna Trail, Holy Cross and Susquehanna. They join Carbondale and Riverside, two teams that were in Division 3 a year ago.