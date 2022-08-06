Decades of experience as a head coach on the junior high level and an assistant coach on the varsity level have led Mark Casper to his first position as varsity head coach.

Wyoming Area hired the Pittston native and 29-year Exeter resident as its next girls basketball coach at the June 28 school board meeting.

Casper has high expectations for his first team as the Lady Warriors project to return their starting five and seven of their top eight players from a team that went 12-11 last season.

“We have high goals, not hopes, goals,” Casper said. “There are expectations and they know it.

“We have girls that are all-state and all-stars in other sports. They all play three or four sports.”

That group includes four of the five returning starters. Having a team full of multi-sport standouts has its plusses and minuses.

“That’s a great thing in my eyes; I don’t think enough kids do that,” Casper said, “but, it’s hard to get them together in the fall because they’re all playing soccer or field hockey or they’re doing something else.”

Casper replaces Chad Lojewski, who resigned in May.

Lojewski was on on the first team Casper coached while making St. Mary’s of Pittston into a Wyoming Valley Catholic 8th Grade League boys power in 26 years there. Casper coached on Lojewski’s staff the last two years.

In between those assignments, Casper, who also spent time as Wyoming Valley Catholic League president, coached the Wyoming Area Catholic eighth-grade boys team for one year, then served as an assistant for eight years on Kathy Healey’s varsity girls basketball staff at Pittston Area.

Casper said his coaching style should be well known around the Greater Pittston area. He considers himself defensive-minded and believes some might think of him as being a “players’ coach.”

“I’m not a screamer, stomping-your-feet kind of guy,” he said. “I get the message across in a different way. … Being a coach doesn’t mean there has to be some constant level of discomfort for kids to meet their goal. You can be demanding and still make people feel good and feel important.

“I think that’s important for kids and I always have.”

The Lady Warriors may look a bit different in their style of play.

“We’re going to do some things differently on offense, different sets and that kind of stuff,” Casper said. “But, it all comes down to against the zone, you move the ball, and against man, you’ve got to screen and do that kind of stuff.

“Defensively, we’re going to kick it up a notch.”

Casper twice filled in at Pittston Area while other coaches were ill, running the varsity girls team in two road games and splitting, going 1-1.