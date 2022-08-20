Pittston Area and Wyoming Area will face formidable passing attacks when they open the football season Friday night with home games against Wyoming Valley Conference opponents.

The Patriots host Hazleton Area and quarterback Tyler Wolfe.

The Warriors take on Tunkhannock and quarterback Ben Chilson.

Hazleton Area is regarded in the preseason as possibly the best team in the WVC.

“The beginning of the schedule is difficult,” said Nick Barbieri, whose Pittston Area team plays at Class 6A Williamsport in the second game.

Tunkhannock is likely to be improved from a 3-7 season in 2021.

“They have a very talented group coming back skill-wise,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “Ben Chilson is obviously an outstanding returning quarterback and he’s got skill guys around him that are experienced.

“That should be a strength for them. That’s where, with our young guys, we’re going to have to get them out there and hopefully support them well and give them an opportunity to grow and develop. They’ll be tested early.”

Wolfe and Chilson combined for more than 3,000 passing yards during the 2021 regular season. Wolfe ranked second among all WVC passers in completion percentage, yards and touchdowns. Chilson joined him in easily surpassing 1,000 yards and hit more than 59 percent of his attempts.

Both also have experienced receivers with which to work.

Hazleton Area returns the top three receivers from last year’s Class 6A-5A Division, Connor Shamany, Matt Cusatis and running back Matt Buchman.

Shamany was third in the entire WVC in receiving with 38 catches for 714 yards and eight touchdowns.

Tunkhannock returns two of its top-three receivers and two of the top five from WVC Class 4A Division last season. Colin Madan and Garrett Yuhas not only caught passes, but played every snap of the 2021 season, including offense, defense and special teams.

The Tigers added transfer Tenzen Lewis, who started at linebacker last season as a sophomore for Lackawanna Trail’s District 2 Class 2A championship team. Lewis also is likely to adding running back duties this season.

In another opener, two of the top Lackawanna Football Conference small school programs meet when Old Forge hosts Dunmore.