Brandon Matthews played a five-hole stretch in 6-under-par, helping him get to the weekend at 8-under, 134 and tied for 21st place in the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open.

Matthews shot rounds of 65 and 69 Thursday and Friday to qualify to play in the Saturday and Sunday rounds.

The Pittston Area graduate had an eagle and three birdies in his final four holes Thursday before opening Friday’s second round with a birdie.

Matthews, 28, from Dupont, has clinched a top 25 finish on the season points list to secure a spot on the PGA Tour for next season.