Wyoming Area graduate Stephen Sokach-Minnick learned this week that he had earned a scholarship for his efforts as a walk-on for the University at Albany football team.

Sokach-Minnick received the news during a break in practice when his older brother Tristan Sokach-Minnick, who had played five years for the Great Danes, was speaking to the team.

The two brothers followed a similar path, heading to Albany on walk-ons specializing as long snappers, landing the job and a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I scholarship. Their younger brother, Blaise Sokach-Minnick, is a freshman walk-on at Penn State, also as a long snapper.

Stephen, a 6-foot, 226-pounder, appeared in three games as a freshman in 2019 at Albany where he has earned Colonial Athletic Association academic honors for his work in the classroom as a biology major. At Wyoming Area, he was a two-way lineman and long snapper as well as a thrower on the track and field team. Tristan played 40 games during his Albany career, handling long snapper duties and making three tackles. He appeared in 10 of 11 games last season and all 14 games for the 2019 team, which posted the only Football Championship Series win in school history as part of a 9-5 season.

Albany went 1-7 in the CAA and 2-9 overall last season. The Great Danes open Sept. 3 at Baylor.