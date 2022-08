MONDAY, 8/22

Boys and girls golf: Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in Tom Tryba Tournament at Fox Hill Country Club, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis: Dallas at Wyoming Area, Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School courts, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 8/24

Boys golf: Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 7:30 a.m.

Boys golf: Pittston Area at Crestwood, Blue Ridge Trail, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis: Pittston Area vs. Wyoming Area, Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School courts, 4:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, 8/25

Boys golf: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 8/26

Boys golf: Pittston Area vs. Wyoming Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 7:30 a.m.

Girls soccer: Pittston Area at Nanticoke (NL), noon

Girls tennis: Pittston Area at Crestwood, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Valley West, Hamilton/Keiper Park, 4:15 p.m.

Football: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, Charley Trippi Stadium, 7 p.m.

Football: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, Jake Sobeski Stadium 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, 8/27

Girls soccer: Pittston Area at West Scranton, Scranton Memorial Stadium, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Pittston Area at West Scranton, Scranton Memorial Stadium, 11 a.m.

Boys soccer: Wyoming Area at Delaware Valley (NL), 1:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Area (NL), Tenth Street Field, 2 p.m.