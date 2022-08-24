Two years removed from a state championship, Wyoming Area remained as the Wyoming Valley Conference’s top Class 3A team in 2021.

After an appearance in the District 2 championship game, nearly half the roster dispersed through graduation, including several players moving to play at various colleges.

The result is a younger team this year as the Warriors transition from Class 3A to 4A.

“We graduated around 24 or 25 with a lot of those guys going on to play at the next level,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “Certainly, there are some big shoes to fill there. We have some veteran players coming back, but we also have a big group of sophomores – talented young athletes and players – that are going to step up into some roles.

“Our numbers are still very good. It’s just that we have a number of guys that need to grow into some roles and hopefully develop early in the season.”

The Warriors do have three two-way starters to build around – fullback/inside linebacker Aaron Crossley, end Joe Marranca and guard/defensive tackle Ethan Speece.

ON OFFENSE

Two sophomores, Damian Lefkoski and Brady Jones, are working at quarterback. Lefkoski gained some experience last season when the Warriors dealt with injuries.

Crossley averaged six yards per carry last season as the team’s third-leading rusher and is likely to be busier as the most experienced running back. Sophomores Michael Crane and Lidge Kellum provide depth at tailback.

The fullback position has a candidate from each class — senior Keegan Rusyn, junior Nicky Scalzo, sophomore Matt Rutkoski and freshman Josh Mruk.

Part of the Warriors’ strength in recent years has been the program’s ability to produce multiple options at many different positions.

Spencer is again working with a variety of players, particular at the receiver positions.

Along with Marranca at the tight end and H-back combination, fellow seniors Justin Francis and Riley Knaub are available along with junior James Hyzinski.

Garret Pocceschi, Taden Jendrzewski, Gage Speece and Kevin Wiedl are at the slot receiver position while Dominic Colavito, Skyler Pierce, Ryan Jones and Jacob Morgan are working at the other wide receiver position.

Ethan Speece returns at guard where he could be joined by Anthony VanAuken or Sam Rau.

Russell VanAuken, Luke Barhight and Jacob Krulick are the center candidates while Jacob Gustitus, Jaden Jones and Chase DeSanto are the possibilities at tackle.

ON DEFENSE

Speece is back at tackle where the VanAukens are also working, along with Gustitus, Rau, Chase DeSanto and Cody Meade.

Nick Scalzo, Jacob Krulick and Andrew Steinberger are nose guard options.

Marranca, who led the team in quarterback hurries and was third in sacks, returns at end. Knaub, Francis, Hyzinski and Pierce will also be ends.

Crossley finished second on the team in total tackles and tackles for losses last season. Rusyn, Rutkoski and Mruk are the other options at inside linebacker.

The corners are young with Colavito, a junior, working along with sophomores Lefkoski, Morgan, Gage Speece, Jones and Kellum.

Pocceschi, Jendrzejewski, Crane and Wiedl are safeties.

OUTLOOK

The regular-season schedule looks similar with Wyoming Area grouped with the smaller school half of the WVC, but with the team crossing the line into big schools for the district and state level by going for Class 3A to 4A, the postseason will likely present new challenges.

“Our schedule is going to be fairly consistent with what we’ve been facing,” Spencer said. “ … When you look into the 4A classification in District 2, I think every coach at every level would agree that that’s the most competitive classification in our district.

“As you work into the playoffs, I think top to bottom in that bracket, you’re going to find very good football teams and all the way through you’re going to find it to be extremely competitive.”

Valley View is the defending champion in Class 4A where North Pocono, coached by former Wyoming Area quarterback Greg Dolhon, was the other finalist. The classification also includes Berwick, Crestwood, Dallas, Honesdale, Nanticoke, Tunkhannock and Wallenpaupack.