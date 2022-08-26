Hazleton Area’s Matthew Buchman jumps over a player on his way to a touchdown on Friday night.

Pittston Area running back Harry Pugliese breaks free for the Patriots’ second touchdown on Friday night.

Hazleton Area’s Matthew Cusatis looks to escape a defender on Friday night against Pittston Area.

Hazleton Area’s Connor Shamany dives over the goal line to score Hazleton Area’s second touchdown on Friday night at Pittston Area.

YATESVILLE — For the first time in three years, Dennis Buchman and the Hazleton Area football team can head home with that elusive 1-0 record after defeating Pittston Area 47-15 Friday night.

Even with the early season victory, the Cougars head coach was quick to point out areas where his team could grow,

“Plenty of things to clean up, penalties are certainly one of those things,” Buchman said. “We can’t let ourselves, offensively, to get behind the sticks.”

The Cougars drew nine penalties on the night, costing the team over 100 yards.

Related Video

Similar to last season’s bout between the two teams, Hazleton Area and Pittston Area were jockeying for momentum after a Harry Pugliese touchdown run for the Patriots knotted the game 14-14 late in the first half.

The Cougars would be quick to respond as Tyler Wolfe connected with Connor Shamany for 53-yard completion, leading to Matthew Buchman’s second touchdown of the game two plays later.

From there it was a rout. The Hazleton Area offense proceeded to score a touchdown on is first three possessions in the second half.

Matthew Cusatis provided the final score as he returned his second interception of the game 81 yards to the end zone.

“We give up a quick score at the end of the half to give them the lead and then the second half we just didn’t show up,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said. “That’s a great football team, there’s no doubt about it.”

After Buchman’s touchdown on Hazleton Area’s opening drive, the Cougars appeared geared to take a decisive lead early as Pittston Area coughed up the football on the ensuing kickoff.

The Patriot defense would not bend as Josh Pierre returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown to tie the game 8-8 halfway through the first quarter.

The Patriots could only run three plays as they failed to gain positive yardage in the opening stanza. Drew DeLucca found his groove after the first horn as he completed seven passes for 71 yards in the second quarter.

Before the halftime break, Pittston Area came within striking distance of tying the game but having used all its timeouts prior, the drive came to an end 33 yards away from the end zone.

Although the Patriots offense saw the return of key offensive pieces, Barbieri said there’s more potential within the team,

“We got a lot to learn and lot get better, but we’ll get there,” Barbieri said.

Hazleton Area 47, Pittston Area 15

Hazleton Area`8`14`12`13 — 47

Pittston Area`8`7`0`0 — 15

First quarter

HA — Matthew Buchman 7 run (Buchman run), 6:31

PA — Josh Pierre 71 interception return (Kevin Locket from Drew Delucca), 6:09

Second quarter

HA — Connor Shamany 28 pass from Tyler Wolfe (Jean Valdez-Martinez kick), 11:13

PA — Harry Pugliese 2 run (Robby Barbieri kick), 2:28

HA — Buchman 3 run (Valdez-Martinez kick), 1:14

Third quarter

HA — Zander Coleman 32 pass from Wolfe (kick failed), 9:21

HA — Connor Kundrat 6 run (kick failed), 4:01

Fourth quarter

HA — Kundrat 10 run (Valdez-Martinez kick), 11:02

HA — Matthew Cusatis 81 interception return (kick failed), 9:07

Team statistics`HA`PA

First downs`15`6

Rushes-yards`37-154`20-33

Passing yards`240`82

Total yards`394`115

Passing`14-19-1`9-23-2

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0.

Punts-avg.`2-20`3-28

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-1

Penalties-yards`9-108`2-6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HA, Matthew Buchman 18-69, Connor Kundrat 5-27, Tyler Wolfe 2-15, Matthew Cusatis 3-12, Carlos Gonzalez 3-10, Kevin Guzman 2-9, Ryan Matyas 2-5, Johncarlos Peralta 1-4, Zander Coleman 1-3. PA, Drew Menendez 4-14, Harry Pugliese 8-11, Chris Pietrzak 6-6, Kevin Lockett 1-1, Kyle Breymeier 1-1.

PASSING — HA, Tyler Wolfe 14-19-240-1. PA, Drew Delucca 9-22-82-2, Gerry Groom 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — HA, Connor Shamany 4-99, Matthew Cusatis 3-46, Zander Coleman 1-32, Matthew Buchman 3-28, Ryan Matyas 2-28, Connor Kundrat 1-7. PA, Robby Barbieri 3-37, Kevin Lockett 2-14, Anthony Ranielli 1-11, Anthony Cencetti 1-11, Harry Pugliese 1-6, Drew Menendez 1-3.

INTERCEPTIONS — HA, Matthew Cusatis 2-82. PA, Josh Pierre 1-71.