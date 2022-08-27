EXETER — Freshman Patrick Ruane and Ethan Owen each broke 80 on their home course Monday as Pittston Area finished fifth in the 11-team field at the Tom Tryba Memorial Tournament.

The Patriots put up a four-player team score of 327 at Fox Hill Country Club in the event for Wyoming Valley Conference girls. After hours of lightning delays, the tournament was concluded by awarding players with one unfinished hole a par and those with two unfinished holes a bogey and par.

Ruane’s 77 tied him for 12th in the field of 82 from the 15 Wyoming Valley Conference schools. Four teams did not have enough players for a team score.

Pittston Area edged rival Wyoming Area, the sixth-place team, by five strokes.

Owen was alone in 16th place with a 79.

Wyoming Area was led by Jack Mulhern, who tied for 17th with an 80.

Mark Korea added an 83 for Pittston Area. The team score was completed by either of the team’s two 88s, turned in by Andrew Nocito and Matt Mesaris. Brayden Strucke shot a 93.

Wyoming Area also had two players tie for its fourth score.

Brady Noone shot 82, Kristian Pugliese had 83, Jeremy Layland and Dane Schutter were both at 87 and Matt Rusinchak finished with 89.

Lake-Lehman repeated as team champion behind Michael Lugiano’s individual repeat by shooting 4-under-par, 67.

The Black Knights edged Crestwood, 294-295, as the two division leaders each had two of the four players to break par in the tournament.

Lake-Lehman’s Eli Ropietski tied Crestwood’s Tommy Biscotti and Derek Johnson for second with 70s.