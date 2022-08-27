Wyoming Area’s successful transition from Class 2A to Class 3A in boys golf this season continued Friday morning when the Warriors defeated rival Pittston Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference match, 160-172, on the front nine at Fox Hill Country Club.

A change in enrollment moved the Warriors into the same division as the Patriots for this season and next. Wyoming Area is now 4-2 in the WVC Class 3A Division while Pittston Area dropped to 3-4.

Brady Noone’s 1-over-par, 36 led the way in Friday’s victory and the Warriors got all six players in with scores of 44 or better.

Jack Mulhern and Dane Schutter each posted 42s while Matt Rusinchak completed the four-man team score with a 42. Kristian Pugliese and Jeremy Layland each shot 44.

Patrick Ruane led Pittston Area with a 37.

The Patriots also used a 43 by Matt Mesaris and 46s by Brayden Strucke and Andrew Nocito.

In earlier matches during the week:

Hazleton Area 160, Pittston Area 177

Gabe Fatula was medalist with a 3-over-par, 38 for Hazleton Area Thursday at Fox Hill.

Ethan Owen led the Patriots with a 41.

Patrick Ruane added a 44 while Matt Mesaris, Andrew Nocito and Brayden Strucke all shot 46.

Wyoming Area 162, Wilkes-Barre Area 171

Wyoming Area moved above the .500 mark with Wednesday’s victory.

Crestwood 145, Pittston Area 181

Three players broke par for first-place Crestwood Wednesday at Blue Ridge Trail.

Owen Blazick led the way with a 3-under-par, 33.

Patrick Ruane’s 41 led the way for Pittston Area, which began the day in second place at 3-1.