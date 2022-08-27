A promising season for the Wyoming Area girls tennis team got off to an encouraging start with wins on consecutive days.

The Lady Warriors opened the Wyoming Valley Conference season Wednesday with a 5-0 shutout of rival Pittston Area, then went to Wyoming Valley West the next day for a 4-1 victory.

The Wyoming Area match was the only one played by Pittston Area in the opening week of the tournament.

Wyoming Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Area won all five points in straight sets, including 6-0, 6-0 victories by Ava Vacula at third singles and Ella Rau-Morgan Slusser at first doubles.

Cadance Cable and Jocelyn Williams had the other singles wins.

Cable defeated Ayla Krieger, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 1. Williams topped Laura Farber, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2.

Jillian Graham-Erica Gilligan defeated Jyda Eike-Lizette Texis, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2 doubles.

Wyoming Area 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Wyoming Area won at every spot except first singles.

Jocelyn Williams defeated Brescias Bocchiaro, 6-2, 6-0, and Ava Vacula beat Katie Stuart, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2), at second and third single.

The Lady Warriors swept doubles.

Ella Rau-Morgan Slusser defeated Addica Wood-Katie Krasavage, 6-0, 6-3, and Jillian Graham-Erica Gilligan beat Tori O’Konski-Julia Steele, 6-2, 6-2.

Wyoming Valley West’s Kaiya Reisinger defeated Emma Kratz, 6-2, 6-2, at first singles.