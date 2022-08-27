Brandon Matthews shaved 12 strokes off his score between the first and second round Thursday and Friday in the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championships.

The Pittston Area graduate shot rounds of 76 and 64 to make the cut with a stroke to spare in 40th place at 2-under-par, 140.

In Friday’s second round Matthews had seven birdies and no bogeys. He put together three straight birdies at 2, 3 and 4 and again at 10, 11 and 12.

Matthews ranks 10th on the Korn Ferry Tour season points list, clinching a spot in the Top 25 at the end of the season and, along with that, earning his 2023 PGA Tour card.

Related Video

The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championships, which conclude Saturday and Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, are the second of three events in the Korn Ferry Tour season playoffs. Matthews could use those events to improve his point standing and possible land spots in additional events.

Matthews finished tied for 18th Aug. 18-21 in the Albertsons Boise Open where he shot rounds of 65, 69, 66 and 68 for a total of 16-under-par, 268.