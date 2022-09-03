Brandon Matthews arrived at the 18th hole Friday needing the improbable eagle on a par-4 to continue into the weekend.

Matthews took his best shot, flying the ball over water to hit the green off the tee from 368 yards out, but his eagle putt missed by inches.

The Pittston Area graduate settled for a birdie and missed the cut by a single stroke at the PGA Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Ind.

It was a wild ride down the stretch for Matthews, who did not have a par in the last five holes. He had four birdies and an eagle on the back nine, but only matched par coming in because of two bad holes.

Related Video

Matthews shot 71 and 72 for a 1-under-par, 143.

After a birdie at 10, Matthews had an 8 on the par-4, 12th hole. An errant tee shot led to four shots just to get back to the rough.

The 28-year-old from Dupont went birdie-eagle-birdie on 14 through 16, but slipped back with a double bogey at 17, setting up the 18th-hole dramatics.

Matthews entered the season finale in 10th place in the season point standings and guaranteed of the Top 25 Korn Ferry Tour finish needed to land a spot on the PGA Tour next season for the first time in his career.

At last week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Matthews finished tied for 65th with rounds of 76, 64, 70 and 73 for a 1-under-par, 283.

Matthews went into this week ranked sixth on the tour in eagles and sixth in average driving distance at 323.6 yards.