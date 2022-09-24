MADISON, N.J. — Tyler Carey scored on a 72-yard touchdown past and Teone Sherrod returned an interception 47-yards for a touchdown to break a 13-13 halftime tie as King’s College defeated FDU-Florham 27-23 Saturday in a Division III college football game.

Carey scored the 72-yarder on a pass from Tyler Moore with 4:32 left in the third quarter.

Moore finished the game for the Monarchs (2-1) 16 of 25 for 207 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Carey finished with 118 yards on four catches. He also caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Moore in the second quarter.

The Monarchs travel to Lycoming next Saturday.

Lebanon Valley 24, Wilkes 19

Wilkes (2-1) suffered its first loss of the season, falling on the road to Lebanon Valley.

Quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez led the Colonel attack, throwing for 152 yards and two touchdowns on a 8-of-22 performance.

Elijah Jules led Wilkes on the ground with 55 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The Colonels host Albright College next Saturday.

Delaware Valley 41, Misericordia 0

The Cougars (2-2) managed just 62 yards in total offense in falling to Delaware Valley.

Michael Gawlik led the Misericordia attack with 30 yards on the ground won nine carries.

Misericordia hostsFDU-Florham next Saturday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

King’s 1, Albright 0

The Monarchs remained unbeated by defeating visiting Albright.

Raina Adelman scored the games lone goal in the fifth minute of the first half.

Wilkes 1, Hood 1

Kailee Harwick scored in the first half as Wilkes escaped Hood College with a draw.

Wilkes will stay on the road as they travel to Marywood University on Wednesday for non-conference action.

Misericordia 1, Messiah 1

Ally Waite score Misericordia’s lone goal as the Cougars tied Messiah.

Misericordia plays at Scranton on Wednesday.

MEN’S SOCCER

Wilkes 3, Keystone 0

Three different players scored a goal in the first half, giving Wilkes a 3-0 victory over Keystone College.

The Colonels improve their record to 3-4-1 on the season while the Giants fall to 1-6.

FIELD HOCKEY

King’s 4, Lycoming 0

King’s defeated Lycoming College in the MAC Freedom contest at UPMC Field.

Hannah Robbins, Emma Clark, Sarah Zaleppa and Ali Tedik all scored for the Monarchs.