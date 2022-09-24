WEST PITTSTON — The first half of the Wyoming Area football season included some struggles where the Warriors scored just one touchdown combined in consecutive losses to Honesdale and Crestwood.

Warriors coach Randy Spencer has been seeking the right fit for his young roster and he expressed his excitement as the players begin to lock down their positions.

“We’re looking to improve, and I think we improved this week,” Spencer said after Wyoming Area climbed above .500 with its second straight win, a 56-14, Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 rout of visiting Hanover Area. “You look for younger guys that are sophomores or juniors that were role players now becoming significant players.”

Developing young talent is easier with experienced players leading the way.

“The guys we know about, Aaron Crossley and Joe Marranca, came out and had a strong game tonight,” Spencer said of the tandem that produced 247 rushing yards in the first half.

Behind Crossley and Marranca’s first-half performance, the Warriors were able t8o take a controlling, 21-0 lead in the first quarter before doubling their advantage to 42-0 as both teams headed into halftime.

After the break the Warriors looked to sophomores Michael Crane and Lidge Kellum to carry the offensive load and each scored a second-half touchdown. For Kellum, it was his second of the game.

Coming out of the gate, Crossley was ready to lead his team as he came up with a sack on the game’s first play and then batted down a pass later in Hanover Area’s opening drive, ultimately leading to a punt.

Crossley ran for 10 or more yards on four of his rushing attempts, leading to his game-opening touchdown. He added 35-yard and 36-yard rushes on the way to three touchdowns in the opening half.

Without getting a second-half carry, Crossley finished with 168 yards on 12 attempts.

Hanover Area’s offense felt the Warriors’ defensive pressure all game. After moving the chains on a Joe Cronan 28-yard reception, the Hawkeyes went three-and-out on their next three possessions.

While the Hanover Area offense struggled, the Wyoming Area offense thrived, forcing the Hawkeyes into a 28-0 deficit early in the second quarter.

Headed by quarterback Christian Torres, Hanover Area began to threaten. After consecutive fumbles forced the Hawks into a third-and-16, Torres connected with Sean Dooner for 31 yards. Crane came up with an interception to make sure the drive did not progress any further.

The second half was played under the running clock of the Mercy Rule. Hanover Area aired the ball out as Torres and Dooner connected again, this time for a 77-yard touchdown.

BY THE NUMBERS

Wyoming Area scored on each of its first eight drives. … Wyoming Area, which used 13 ballcarriers, ran for 478 yards on 41 carries and held Hanover Area to minus-21 yards on nine tries. … The Warriors passed just three times, but one of them was a 24-yard, second-quarter touchdown from Brady Jones to Dominic Colavito. … Aaron Crossley’s touchdown runs covered 3, 36 and 7 yards; Lidge Kellum’s were 6 and 35; Crane’s was 32; and Joe Marranca’s was 23. … Wyoming Area made all eight of its extra-point kicks, the first four by Gage Speece and the last four by Addison Yankovich. … The Warriors led in first downs, 19-7. … Even with Hanover Area’s Christian Torres going 17-for-13 for 267 yards passing, Wyoming Area still led in total offense, 512-246. … Michael Crane rushed for 100 yards on seven carries while Joe Marranca had 79 on two carries and Kellum 67 on four carries.

UP NEXT

Wyoming Area heads to Scranton Memorial Stadium Friday night for a non-league game against one of District 2’s four 5-0 teams. … The Scranton Knights are led by dual-threat quarterback Billy Maloney, the team’s leading rusher and an outstanding defensive back. … Scranton has perimeter speed in Donato Stepney, Lamaire Saldano and Dohnavin Laybourn-Boddie. … After pulling out close wins over Wyoming Valley Conference opponents Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West, Scranton opened a 39-0 halftime lead on West Scranton, shut out Scranton Prep for three quarters in a 21-9 victory and blanked North Pocono, 35-0, Friday night.