Kari Melberger made sure Bucknell University got off to a fast start in its Patriot League field hockey opener.

The junior midfielder from Wyoming Area scored less than a minute into the league opener Sept. 17 and Bucknell went on to defeat Holy Cross, 3-1.

Bucknell earned a penalty corner on its first trip up field, then picked up a second straight penalty corner chance. Melberger scored on that one, just 55 seconds into the game.

Bucknell added a 2-1 victory over Lafayette Friday night and, despite being just 3-5 overall in its first season under Olympian and former Wyoming Seminary player Kelsey Kolojejchick, is 2-0 in the Patriot League.

Melberger is in her third season as a starter for the Bison.

As a freshman in the spring 2021 COVID season – after the fall season was called off – she played in all 10 games, starting eight of them. Melberger had two goals as a freshman, including one in to rally the Bison into a tie in the fourth quarter of the Patriot League championship game win over Boston University. She played a season-high 41 minutes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Tournament national quarterfinal against Michigan.

Last season, Melberger played in all 18 games and started in 17 of them. She scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Temple and also finished the season with one assist.

With a goal and an assist while starting all eight games this season, Melberger’s career totals are at 36 games, including 33 starts, with four goals, two game-winning goals and two assists.

Kari is the granddaughter of Clifford “Mickey” Melberger, a 2004 inductee into the Bucknell Hall of Fame for his play as a halfback on the Bucknell football team, 1958-60. She was a four-year starter, three-year team captain and two-year, all-state selection while at Wyoming Area.