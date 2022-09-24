Pittston Area’s Andrew Nocito watches his golf ball drop in the cup after a 10-foot putt.

The Warriors Dane Schutter watches the flight of his ball as he chipped from the fringe of the green on the No. 2 hole at Fox Hill C.C.

Wyoming Area’s Jack Mulhern, left, and Pittston Area’s Patrick Ruane, both line up their putts during a tri-match against Hazleton Area on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Fox Hill C.C.

Brady Noone shot a 2-over-par, 37 on the front nine at Fox Hill Country Club to lead Pittston Area past Wyoming Area, 170-181, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 golf match.

The win completed a season sweep of the Patriots by the Warriors who won their August meeting, 160-172.

Both teams have completed their division schedules.

Wyoming Area, which moved up from Class 2A to 3A and therefore a higher WVC division this season, went 9-5 to finish third in the eight-team division behind Crestwood (14-0) and Hazleton Area (12-2). Pittston Area is 5-9 and is currently sixth with the chance of moving up to a fifth-place tie depending on the results of other matches.

Related Video

Jeremy Layland added a 42 for the Warriors. Jack Mulhern added a 44.

Dane Schutter and Kristian Pugliese tied for the fourth score on the team with a 47.

Pittston Area was led by Ethan Owen with a 43.

Matt Mesaris shot a 44 while Patrick Ruane and Andrew Nocito each shot 47s.

During the same match, Wyoming Area also competed with Hazleton Area, falling to the second-place Cougars, 165-170.

PREDISTRICTS

Fox Hill will host the Wyoming Valley Conference qualifying tournament to get into the District 2 tournament.

WVC players will be at Fox Hill Monday morning to begin their 18-hole rounds in the predistrict tournament. They are trying to qualify for the District 2 Individual Championships Oct. 3 at Elkview Country Club.

To qualify for the Class 3A boys tournament, Wyoming Area and Pittston Area players will need to shoot 93 or better and finish in the top 20 among the 10 WVC teams in Class 3A.

Girls will need to shoot 100 or better, which would qualify regardless of place finish.