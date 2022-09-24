Wyoming Area won five field hockey games in the past week, improving District 2’s best record to 10-0 and holding on to a share of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 lead with five-time defending champion Wyoming Seminary.

The Lady Warriors posted four shutouts and pulled out a 3-2, shootout victory over the host Seals in the championship game of the Sept. 17 Selinsgrove Tournament.

Wyoming Area began the tournament with an 8-0 rout of Line Mountain then defeated the 18-time defending District 4 Class 2A champion Seals.

Bianca Pizano scored twice and had an assist against Line Mountain.

Lyla Rehill and Alexys Moore also scored twice each.

Nina Angeli had a goal and an assist. Ella McKernan provided the last goal.

Rehill scored the first goal against Selinsgrove, then Julianna Gonzales scored off a Pizano assist.

The game wound up in a shootout despite Wyoming Area having advantages of 18-7 in shots and 10-8 in penalty corners.

Wyoming Area defeated Dallas, 3-0, at home Monday and Delaware Valley, 2-0, on the road Wednesday in WVC games.

The Lady Warriors added a 4-0 home victory over former conference rival Northwest Friday.

Rehill scored all three goals against Dallas with assists from Moore and McKernan.

The defense allowed just one penalty corner and one shot, which was not on goal, then did not allow any of either in the win at Delaware Valley.

Moore assisted the first goal then scored the next two against Northwest.

Pizano scored the first goal then assisted Moore on the second.

Ainsley Flynn scored the last goal on an assist from Angeli.

Pittston Area won all three of its games during the week, bouncing back from its loss to WVC Division 2 leader Abington Heights to settle into second place in the division.

The Lady Patriots are 5-1 in the division and 6-4 overall.

They beat Nanticoke, 9-1, Sept. 17, then won their only road game of the week, 3-0, over Tunkhannock Tuesday. Pittston Area shut out Hanover Area, 5-0, Thursday.

Bella Giardina scored five goals and Maddie Karp had two against Nanticoke. Catherine Zaladonis and Morgan Hilbert also scored.

Giardina scored twice and Samantha Thomas had a four-save shutout against Tunkhannock.

Kassie Kobi had the other goal. Hilbert and Karp had assists.

Hilbert and Giardina scored twice each against Hanover Area. Karrine Podwika added the other goal.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas knocked Wyoming Area out of first place in WVC Division 1 Wednesday when Ricky Hoyes scored with 28 seconds left to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 road win.

The teams were even in shots at 7-7 until the winning goal.

The Warriors won their other three games during the week and are 4-1 in the division and 8-2 overall.

Wyoming Area defeated Western Wayne, 3-0, in a Sept. 17 non-league game

The Warriors won two WVC road games, beating Wyoming Valley West, 2-1, Monday and Crestwood, 1-0, Thursday.

It was also a week of tight games for the Pittston Area boys, who are 4-2 in WVC Division 2 and 5-5 overall after splitting their two games.

Both games were decided in overtime.

Fabrice Gatsinzi scored the winner against Hanover Area in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory.

The teams were scoreless at halftime before scoring twice each in the second half.

Gatsinzi and Jose Ortiz had a goal and assist each.

Gavin Wolfe also scored for the Patriots, who lost, 1-0, to Holy Redeemer in double overtime Thursday.

Jacob Granahan had nine saves to carry the shutout to that point.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area is in a tight three-way race with Holy Redeemer and Lake-Lehman in both the WVC Division 2 and for the top seed in District 2 Class 2A.

The Lady Warriors are 3-1-1 in the division and 6-2-1 overall.

Wyoming Area was home for both games this week, tying Holy Redeemer, 2-2, Friday after shutting out Nanticoke, 6-0, Tuesday.

Olivia Allen had 10 saves in the shutout.

Hannah Fairchild and Halle Kranson with two goals and an assist each.

Anna Wisnewski had a goal and two assists, Ella Shepulski two assists and Abigail Francis a goal.

All of Friday’s scoring took place in the second half.

Morgan Crake twice gave Holy Redeemer leads.

Wisnewski, who also had an assist, forced overtime on a goal with 11:30 left.

Fairchild also scored and Francis had an assist.

Pittston Area is 1-4 in WVC Division 1 and 4-5 overall.

The Lady Patriots lost a non-league game, 5-2, Sept. 17 against defending District 2 Class A champion Lakeland.

After posting their first win, 3-1, at home against Hazleton Area Monday, the Lady Patriots lost at first-place Dallas, 5-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

After falling one win short last season, Wyoming Area has clinched a District 2 Class 2A playoff berth.

The Lady Warriors ran their winning streak to five by beating Berwick, 4-1, Monday and winning at Tunkhannock, 3-2, Wednesday.

Jocelyn Williams, Ava Vacula and the doubles team of Jillian Graham-Emma Kratz won in straight sets at Tunkhannock.

Graham and Kratz locked up their win in a second-set tiebreaker.

Pittston Area lost, 4-1, at Wyoming Valley West Tuesday to fall to 1-6.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming Area picked up its first win of the season in four sets Tuesday at MMI Prep.

Wyoming Area won, 25-7, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17.

The Lady Warriors were swept at Crestwood Wednesday and at home against Nanticoke Friday to fall to 1-6.

Pittston Area lost on consecutive days to drop to 3-4 in the WVC and 5-4 overall.

The Lady Patriots fell in a tight, three-set match with Dallas and were swept by then-unbeaten Delaware Valley Tuesday.

Dallas pulled out a 26-24, 13-25, 25-13, 19-25, 15-13 victory.

Tyra Winters had 10 kills, nine service points and two aces in the loss. Emma Rinaldi added seven kills, eight points and three blocks. Olivia Walter had 14 points, including five aces.

Delaware Valley won, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.