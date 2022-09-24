A key block by Patriot lineman Jaiden Morgans (55) gave enough time for running back Harry Pugliese (6) to scamper around the end for extra yardage Friday night against Valley View.

Patriots Kevin Lockett (2) and Jamez Snow (5) are about to wrap up Valley View’s Connor Hilling (2) in the back field for a loss.

YATESVILLE – Pittston Area came up with impressive responses when Valley View scored quickly to begin each half Friday night.

The Patriots, however, were unable to answer all the scoring plays the Cougars threw at them.

Adam Howanitz passed for three first-half touchdowns and Connor Hilling ran for two second-half scores as Valley View won its fourth straight, stopping Pittston Area’s two-game winning streak, 40-12, on Homecoming Night at Charley Trippi Stadium.

“I liked the fact that we came back in the second half and put a drive together and had a score,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said, “but, that’s a good football team. That’s probably the best team we’re going to see the rest of the way.

“I’m proud of our kids. I thought they battled. I thought they were physical. Valley View’s always a physical team and I thought we matched their physicality pretty well.”

The Patriots also matched Cougars scores early in each half.

The game was tied, 6-6, until Howanitz found Taheed Jewell for a 5-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal and on a 25-yard touchdown pass on third-and-six, both in the final 4:35 of the first half.

“They’ve got a ton of weapons,” Barbieri said. “(Jewell) is a weapon.

“You focus on one thing and they can hit you with another.”

Both offenses scored on their first possession, then Valley View scored on its first play of the second half to threaten to put the game away early.

Valley View scored in three plays to start the game.

Connor Hilling ran twice for a first down, then A.J. Kucharski got open deep from the tight end position on first down for a 56-yard touchdown pass.

“I thought he was a little too open,” Howanitz said. “I was a little shocked at how open he was.

“I got it to him and he did the rest.”

Pittston Area hit its own deep ball on the next play with Drew DeLucca finding Kevin Lockett for 36 yards. It was the first of four straight DeLucca completions on a 66-yard scoring drive.

After DeLucca passed 13 yards to Robby Barbieri on third-and-10 and seven yards to A.J. Scialpi on third-and-three, Harry Pugliese scored from the 3.

Valley View broke the tie on a second-quarter drive in which it converted two fourth downs along with a third-and-10 where it appeared stopped, but Pittston Area was called for a late hit that Barbieri protested until drawing a sideline warning.

Trailing 20-6, the Patriots crossed midfield briefly on the first possession of the second half before being pushed back by a penalty and two losses that brought up third-and-30.

Hilling went around left end 75 yards for a touchdown on Valley View’s first play.

Pittston Area answered with a different type of run.

David Sudo went up the middle for 32 yards on the next play and scored from the 19 two plays later to cut the deficit to 27-12 with 6:51 still remaining in the third quarter.

Pittston Area stopped Valley View once, but on the next drive, Howanitz completed his only two attempts of the second half and Hilling carried five times, including the 8-yard touchdown.

Valley View added the last score on Jalliw Ferrer’s 31-yard interception return.

BY THE NUMBERS

Pittston Area held Valley View’s Connor Hilling to 55 yards on 13 first-half carries, but Hilling finished with 169 yards on 22 carries. … Valley View led 17-9 in first downs, 222-93 in rushing yards, 127-83 in passing yards, 349-176 in total offense and 26:20-21:40 in time of possession. … Valley View’s Adam Howanitz completed his last seven passes and finished 8-for-9 for 127 yards and three touchdowns. … David Sudo led Pittston Area’s ground game with 67 yards on seven carries. … Pittston Area’s Drew DeLucca was 10-for-16 for 83 yards passing. Kevin Lockett caught three passes for 43 yards. … The Patriots were penalized 11 times for 132 yards while the Cougars were penalized 10 times for 77 yards. … Josh Pierre had five tackles to lead the Pittston Area defense.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Pittston Area (2-3) begins the second half of the season at Nanticoke. All five remaining regular-season games are in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference where the Patriots are 1-0. Nanticoke is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the division after losing to Wyoming Area, 26-13, last week, then shutting out Lake-Lehman, 32-0, Friday night. It was the second shutout of the season for the Trojans, who beat Carbondale, 36-0, Opening Night. Nanticoke is almost exclusively a ground-based team and Friday night was no exception with the Trojans running 63 times for 355 yards while attempting just one pass that was incomplete.