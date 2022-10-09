LEHMAN TWP. – Pittston Area came into Friday’s matchup with a goal to run the ball well.

But, for the second consecutive game, the passing game was put on a silver platter, and the Patriots had to take it to the air.

Pittston Area scored four unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a 48-13 victory over Lake-Lehman on Friday evening. It was the first meeting between the two Wyoming Valley Conference teams, now both members of Division 2, since 2001.

Quarterback Drew DeLucca completed 10 of 13 passes for 200 yards. He hit what has become his favorite target in Kevin Lockett six times for 155 yards.

Related Video

“Our goal is to run the ball well,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said. “When teams are going to put eight in the box and play man on our wideouts, we’ve got to at least take a shot.”

The DeLucca-to-Lockett connection fared well in the early going. DeLucca found Lockett for 16 yards on a key fourth-down play on the opening drive. On the Patriots’ second possession, Lockett touched his feet down just behind the pylons and in front of the sidelines for a 22-yard touchdown to give his team a 14-point advantage.

Merely two possessions into the contest, DeLucca completed four passes to Lockett for 128 yards.

“We’ve got to be ready for whatever teams have to throw at us the rest of the way,” Barbieri said. “If we can run it, great. If they’re going to pack the box, we’re going to throw it.”

Pittston Area’s running game was nothing to sneeze at. Harry Pugliese had another monster day on the ground, carrying 17 times for 132 yards. He scored three rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion in just the first 16 minutes of play.

The Patriots capped their 27-point first quarter with a defensive touchdown. Pittston Area rushed the Lake-Lehman quarterback and David Sudo pounced on a fumble in the end zone.

Freshman Brody Spindler adjusted to his new-found role as a playmaker. The lineman-turned-tight end-turned-fullback punched in a pair of touchdowns.

“I could put any number on him except maybe No. 3 — I don’t think he can play quarterback,” Barbieri said. “We had him at offensive line, and they were playing pretty well. We needed a tight end and a fullback in certain sets. He fills that bill for us.”

Lake-Lehman scored a pair of touchdowns. Landon Schuckers ended the shutout threat with an 8-yard run at the start of the second quarter. He delivered a masterful 34-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Paraschak just before the halftime whistle.

Pittston Area moved above the .500 mark overall at 4-3 and improved to 3-0 in the division, remaining a half-game behind rival Wyoming Area, which it plays in the regular-season finale.

Lake-Lehman dropped to 2-5, including 2-2 in the division.

BY THE NUMBERS

Pittston Area had statistical leads of 20-5 in first downs, 264-33 in rushing yards, 205-91 in passing yards and 469-124 in total offense. … Xzavyier Blackshear finished with 71 rushing yards on nine carries for the Patriots. … Pittston Area has averaged 31.4 points while winning four of its last five games.

UP NEXT

Pittston Area hosts Tunkhannock Friday night in another Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game. The Tigers have lost five straight to fall to 1-4 in the division and 1-6 overall. They have been outscored, 172-79, during the losing streak. After losing 42-7 to Nanticoke Friday night, the Tigers have scored just 14 points in the last three games.