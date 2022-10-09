Two events into his first season as a member, Brandon Matthews was leading the PGA Tour in average driving distance.

Matthews was the tour leader with an average of 327.8, going into this week’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas where he missed the cut. New statistical leaders will not be calculated until this week’s tournament concludes.

The Pittston Area graduate shot rounds of 70 and 73 to hit the halfway point at 3-over-par, 143. He needed to be at 3-under to make the cut.

After withdrawing from the first event of the season with back trouble, Matthews finished tied for 39th in last week’s Sanderson Farms Championships.

Related Video

During the tour’s stop in Jackson, Miss., Matthews shot rounds of 67, 75, 71 and 68 to finish at 7-under-par, 281.

Matthews earned $31,995, leaving him 75th on the PGA Tour money list entering this week.

The 28-year-old from Dupont went into the weekend tied for 60th. He slipped two spots during the third round, then climbed up the leaderboard 23 positions with the strong finish.