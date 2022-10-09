WEST PITTSTON — Touchdowns were scored on Wyoming Area’s first six possessions Friday night.

The Warriors scored five of them, so the one hiccup didn’t matter. Those points were more than enough in a 56-18 victory over Holy Redeemer to maintain the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 football lead for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area is 4-0 in the division and 4-3 overall. Holy Redeemer is 2-2 and 3-4.

The Wyoming Area game plan seemed obvious all week. The Warriors ran Aaron Crossley at a Holy Redeemer defense that hadn’t faced a standout running back all season. Crossley scored on touchdown runs of 87, 1, 29, 16 and 37 yards for the first five touchdowns. He added a 36-yard TD run to give Wyoming Area 42-12 lead at halftime.

Crossley carried just two times in the second half and scored his seventh TD on a 3-yard run at 9:50 of the third quarter. He finished with 328 yards on 16 carries and went over 1,000 for the season.

“He played well,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “Michael Crane stepping in at quarterback did a nice job. Up front, we did what we needed to do. It was nice to see that type of performance.”

As for Holy Redeemer’s touchdown on a Wyoming Area possession, Darryl Wright scored it from 44 yards out after ripping the ball away after a short completion by the Warriors. Zach Perta also had a 93-yard kick return touchdown, picking up the ball after it appeared heading out of bounds and sprinting down the right sideline.

Quarterback Jacob Hunter connected a couple times with Perta on Redeemer’s first possession to put the ball at the Wyoming Area 28-yard line. But a run for minus-9 yards from there sapped the energy from the drive. The Royals went three-and-out in their next three possessions.

Wyoming Area made a switch at the quarterback position by inserting Crane, a running back. He finished with 112 yards rushing on 13 carries.

“He’s played that in junior high and we worked him a little bit at times,” Spencer said. “ … He did a great job for his first game.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Holy Redeemer entered the game averaging a division-leading 369.7 yards per game, but managed just 196 against the Wyoming Area defense. … Wyoming Area led in first downs 19-8 and rushed for 556 yards as a team while allowing just 39. … Liam Burke went 8-for-8 on extra points. … Gage Speece led the defense with three tackles, an assist and a broken-up pass. … Wyoming Area forced four turnovers. Damian Lefkoski intercepted a pass. Jacob Morgan, Erik Saranchuk and Matthew Rutkoski recovered fumbles. Braydon Crossley and Skyler Pierce forced fumbles.

UP NEXT

Wyoming Area is 3-1 at Jake Sobeski Stadium this season going into Friday’s home finale against Lake-Lehman, which is 2-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 and 2-5 overall. The Black Knights lost, 48-13, to Pittston Area Friday. They have allowed 41 or more points three times and are giving up an average of 33.3 per game.