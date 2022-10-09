Wyoming Area graduate Derek Ambrosino is a sophomore defensive lineman at Susquehanna University, which is off to a 5-0 start.

Ambrosino has played in three games, assisting on four tackles, including three in a Sept. 17 game against Moravian.

A two-way end on the 2019 Wyoming Area Class 3A state championship team, Ambrosino spent two seasons at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I West Virginia University.

After redshirting the first year, Ambrosino appeared in one game for the Mountaineers last season and made one tackle.