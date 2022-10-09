GREENFIELD TWP. – Wyoming Area Jack Mulhern shot an 83 in the wind and cold at Elkview Country Club Monday to place 13th in the 37-player Class 3A boys field at the District 2 Individual Golf Championships.

Mulhern’s 4-over-par, 40 was tied for the 11th-best score on the front nine.

Every player in the tournament got there by first qualifying through a conference tournament.

Wyoming Area’s other entry in the tournament, Dane Schutter, shot 93 and tied for 27th.

Pittston Area’s Matt Mesaris tied for 33rd by shooting 98.

Kevin Wortmann from Wallenpaupack won the tournament with a 2-over-par, 74.

The Class 3A boys field was chasing four berths in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships.

Derek Johnson and Owen Blazick from Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Crestwood made it by shooting 75 and 77 to place second and third.

Valley View’s L.V. Pegula claimed the other spot by shooting 79, then winning a three-hole playoff with teammate Zach Smith and Hazleton Area’s Connor Matteo.

Mulhern and Schutter helped Wyoming Area to a 9-5 record and third-place finisher in WVC Division 1 this season.