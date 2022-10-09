The North Pocono girls volleyball team was on a roll – until it came time to try to close out a win at Pittston Area Thursday.

Olivia Walter finished with 16 kills as the Lady Patriots rallied to take the last three sets and pull out an 18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-10, non-league victory over the Lackawanna League co-leaders.

North Pocono came in on a nine-match winning streak, sweeping every opponent during the streak, including handing league rival Blue Ridge its first loss less than a week earlier.

Two sets into the match against the Lady Patriots, the Lady Trojans had won 29 straight sets.

Related Video

By the time they left the Pittston Area gym, they had dropped three in a row.

Walter also had nine digs and seven service points in the win.

Maura Mihalka had 12 digs, 14 points and six aces.

Jess Ostrowski had 27 assists and seven points.

Tyra Winters chipped in with 11 digs and four kills while Emma Rinaldi had eight kills and four points.

The victory improved Pittston Area to 9-6 overall and clinched a spot in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional playoffs. The Lady Patriots are currently fourth in the 10-team race for eight playoff spots.

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 0

Host Hazleton Area swept Pittston Area in Wednesday’s WVC match.

Jess Ostrowski had 15 assists and six service points in the loss.

Maura Mihalka had nine digs.

Emma Rinaldi had six kills, four aces and two blocks.

Dallas 3, Wyoming Area 0

Dallas swept host Wyoming Area, 25-11, 25-7, 25-14, in Tuesday’s WVC match.

Taylor Gashi and Katie Rowlands each had three kills while Kyla Harry had two for the Lady Warriors (2-9).

Gashi also had eight digs. Rowlands added three assists and a dig. Harry had four digs and a block.

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Emma Rinaldi had nine kills, five service points and a block as Pittston Area swept visiting Wyoming Valley West in a WVC match Monday.

The Lady Patriots won by set scores of 25-7, 25-12, 25-13.

Evelyn Pourmonir had six aces in her 12 points.

Jess Ostrowski had 15 assists, seven points and two aces.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

Visiting Wilkes-Barre Area swept Monday’s WVC match by scores of 25-12, 25-17, 25-17.

Janess Haros had three kills, four digs and an ace in the loss. Maddy Ratchford added two kills and six digs.