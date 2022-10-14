YATESVILLE — On senior night at Charley Trippi Stadium, it was only fitting that a pair of super seniors did most of the heavy lifting for Pittston Area.

Harry Pugliese rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns, Josh Pierre had two kick return touchdowns and the Patriots celebrated their seniors in style, walloping Tunkhannock 55-12.

“I feel great for the seniors, they’ve been through some tough years and for them to have a night like that on senior night …that’s a great win,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said.

Rolling as of late, the Patriots controlled the game in every phase: six offensive touchdowns, two kick returns and a pair of interceptions that, all combined, made it a long night for Tunkhannock.

Related Video

Pugliese accounted for four of the Patriots’ six first-half touchdowns, getting into the second level of the Tiger defense just about every time he touched the ball, and proving impossible to stop in the red zone.

“The gaps were wide open, you could see it from the snap,” Pugliese said. “It’s all about the vision.”

Pugliese also had one of his defense’s two interceptions, narrowly missing a second that would have likely gone for another touchdown.

Anthony Cencetti also picked off a pass for the Pittston Area defense, which kept Tunkhannock and quarterback Ben Chilson in check for much of the night.

“We felt like if we could get some pressure, we could make (Chilson’s) job a little harder,” Barbieri said. “Chilson’s an outstanding athlete, a great kid.”

Chilson ended his night 11-of-21 for 81 yards and a touchdown pass to Colin Madan.

Pittston Area would add touchdowns from Anthony Ranieli on a pass from Drew DeLucca, and an 85-yard kick return from Pierre to put the finishing touches on a 42-point first half.

Pierre’s first kick return saw him initially decide to let the ball roll out of bounds, only for it to come to rest before reaching the sideline. He scooped it up, took it back across the field and all the way in for the score.

Pierre wasn’t done; on the opening kickoff of the second half, he added another long touchdown with a hurdle and a couple of broken tackles.

“(Pierre) does a lot of great things for us,” Barbieri said.

Pittston Area improves to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in the Wyoming Valley Conference’s Division 2, and they’ll take on Holy Redeemer next week. Tunkhannock drops to 1-7, 1-5 in Division 2, and will host Towanda next week.

Pittston Area 55, Tunkhannock 12

Tunkhannock`0`12`0`0 — 12

Pittston Area`14`28`7`6 — 55

First quarter

PA — Harry Pugliese 6 run (Rob Barbieri kick), 8:46

PA — Pugliese 10 run (Barbieri kick), 6:41

Second quarter

TUN — Colin Madan 5 pass from Ben Chilson (pass failed), 9:29

PA — Pugliese 14 run (Barbieri kick), 7:56

PA — Pugliese 3 run (Barbieri kick), 5:45

TUN — Daniel Browning 40 interception return (run failed), 3:51

PA — Josh Pierre 85 kick return (Barbieri kick), 3:36

PA — Anthony Ranieli 24 pass from Drew DeLucca (Barbieri kick), 0:34

Third quarter

PA — Pierre 75 kick return (Barbieri kick), 11:48

Fourth quarter

PA — Chris Pietrzak 6 run (run failed), 2:24

Team statistics`TUN`PA

First downs`4`10

Rushes-yards`17-25`24-237

Passing yards`81`129

Total yards`106`366

Passing`11-23-2`10-17-1

Sacked-yards lost`1-6`0-0

Punts-avg.`4-31`0-0

Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-41`8-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — TUN, Jayden Ransom 5-8, Tenzen Lewis 5-11, Chilson 3-5, Ryan Moyer 1-(minus-2), Ethan Dominick 1-(minus-1), Team 2-4. PA, Pugliese 10-166, Drew Menendez 1-13, DeLucca 2-27, David Sudo 1-2, Xzavyier Blackshear 7-9, Pietrzak 3-20.

PASSING — TUN, Chilson 11-21-81-2, Ransom 0-1-0-0, Joey Ross 0-1-0-0. PA, DeLucca 8-15-99-1, Steven Barnic 2-2-30-0.

RECEIVING — TUN, Madan 6-45, Ross 4-33, Ransom 1-5. PA, Barbieri 1-11, Anthony Cencetti 2-30, Ranieli 3-40, Pugliese 2-18, Kyle Breymeier 2-30.

INTERCEPTIONS — TUN, Browning 1-40. PA, Pugliese 1-3, Cencetti 1-0.