Brianna Pizzano was one of two selections for Misericordia University Wendy’s Female Athletes of the Month for September after leading the tennis team to a strong start.

The junior from Wyoming Area was 3-0 at number-one singles, 2-0 at number-one doubles and 1-0 at number-two doubles to help the Cougars go 3-0 as a team.

Pizzano’s victories included a match against Albright College in which she went head-to-head with the other reigning Middle Atlantic Conference Player of the Year.

In dual competition, Pizzano went 14-0 in both singles and doubles last season and is 5-0 in both this season as the Cougars have improved to 5-0 as a team.

Pizzano also finished first at number-one singles at the MAC Individual Championships and placed second at first doubles earlier this season.

After winning MAC Freedom Conference Player of the Year each of the past two seasons, Pizzano rolled over 2021-22 MAC Commonwealth Conference Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year Alex Pancu from Albright, 6-2, 6-0, when their teams met in a September dual.