WILKES-BARRE – Wyoming Area gave 2021 state Class 2A champion Wyoming Seminary its toughest match of the Wyoming Valley Conference season.

When Wyoming Area landed its first-ever district semifinal berth to set up a rematch, the Blue Knights were ready.

Wyoming Seminary dominated, winning 53 of the 56 games that were decided in a 3-0 semifinal victory Tuesday at Kirby Park.

The Blue Knights were back out on the court an hour later, but suffered their first loss since 2020 when they fell in the District 2 Class 2A championship match, 3-1, in a battle of unbeaten, league champions with Scranton Prep.

Wyoming Seminary won all three singles matches, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinal.

Ilana Rosenthal, named later that night as the No. 1 seed for the singles tournament, defeated Cadance Cable at No. 1 singles. Victoria Martinez, the third seed in the district, downed Jocelyn Williams. Anastasia Martinez topped Ava Vacula.

Both doubles matches were halted with the team outcome decided. Wyoming Seminary had won the first set and was ahead in the second set of each.

Maya Rosenthal-Lisa Martens were up, 6-1, 2-0, over Ella Rau-Morgan Slusser and Jophi Li-Elisabeth Moules led Jillian Graham-Emma Kratz, 6-2, 3-0.

Wyoming Seminary won the regular-season meeting, 3-2.

Abington Heights won its fifth straight title in Class 3A, beating Wallenpaupack, 3-0.

COMING UP

The start of the District 2 singles tournament was postponed twice with Thursday and Friday’s action called off.

The tournament is now scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Class 3A plays the first day at the Wilkes University courts while Class 2A is at Kirby Park. Both are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals and finals are set for 1 p.m. at Kirby Park.

The later start for singles has pushed back the doubles tournament, which is now tentatively planned for Thursday and Friday, following the same two-day format as singles.

Susan Arp and Rina Hanumali, last year’s District 2 doubles champions from Abington Heights, are seeded 1-2 in Class 3A.

Ayla Krieger and Jacy Van Osdol are Pittston Area’s entries in the 22-player Class 3A field. Each would need to win a preliminary round match to get to the Round of 16 where she would face a seeded opponent.

Williams and Vacula are the Wyoming Area players in Class 2A, which has 33 entries.