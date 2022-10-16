The Wyoming Valley Conference Cross Country Coaches will conduct their Ed Narkiewicz Championship Meet Wednesday at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds.

The race was named in the Lake-Lehman coach’s honor in 2003, following his death that summer.

The varsity boys race is scheduled for 3 p.m., followed by varsity girls at 3:45, junior high boys at 4:30 and junior high girls at 5.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area had the bye this week when the rest of the WVC was completing its regular season.

Unlike most recent seasons, the WVC was able to complete its schedule during the regular season and does not have any duals to make up during the championship meet.

The final standings are all set.

Holy Redeemer and Crestwood shared first place in the boys standings at 15-1.

Pittston Area, which handed Crestwood its only loss on Opening Day of the cluster meet schedule, went 12-4 to finish fifth in the 17-team league.

Wyoming Area was 11th with a 6-10 record.

Dallas won the girls title with a 16-0 record.

Crestwood was second at 15-1 and Wyoming Area was part of a three-way tie for third with Holy Redeemer and Lake-Lehman at 13-3.

Pittston Area tied Wyoming Seminary for sixth at 10-6.

The meet also helps serve as a preview for WVC runners.

The District 2 Cross Country Championships will be conducted on the same course Oct. 26.

The district race schedule starts with Class 2A boys at 9:30 a.m., followed by Class 2A girls at 10:30 a.m., Class A boys at 11:30 a.m., Class A girls at 12:30 p.m., Class 3A boys at 1:30 p.m. and Class 3A girls at 2:30 p.m.

SOCCER

District 2 recently released information on its soccer playoffs.

Wyoming Area and Pittston Area are both Class 3A teams in boys.

Wyoming Area is currently second in the race for top seeds. The higher-seeded teams host all games, including the finals, provided fields meet district standards.

Pittston Area is seventh among 12 teams pursuing eight playoff berths. The Patriots are 8-8 and can make the tournament one of two ways – by finishing among the top eight ratings or by being .500 or better. If teams below eighth place are .500 or better, the tournament field will be expanded to include them.

If a preliminary round is needed, it will be Oct. 28.

The quarterfinals are Oct. 31, followed by the semifinals Nov. 2 and finals Nov. 4.

All girls tournaments follow the same schedule, with quarterfinals Nov. 1, semifinals Nov. 3 and finals Nov. 5. If a first round is needed, it will be Oct. 29.

Wyoming Area is second of 10 teams in Class 2A.

Pittston Area entered this weekend in eighth out of 10 teams in Class 3A.