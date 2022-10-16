Emma Watchilla scored her second goal of the game with 1:08 left in overtime Wednesday night to lift Wyoming Seminary over visiting Wyoming Area, 3-2, in a game between the top two teams in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Wyoming Seminary, the five-time defending champion, handed Wyoming Area its first loss of the season to force a first-place tie.

The Blue Knights recovered from a 1-0 loss to Lake-Lehman in their previous outing. They are 69-1-1 in the division in a span covering nearly six years with the tie coming against Wyoming Area, which is still looking for its first-ever victory over the four-time defending state champions.

Wyoming Area rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second half to force overtime.

Lyla Rehill and Bianca Pizano scored fourth-quarter goals off penalty corners to rally Wyoming Area. Pizano scored on an extended corner with no time remaining.

Alexys Moore assisted on the Rehill goal.

Wyoming Seminary’s Izzy Pisano, a former Pittston Area player, scored on an Ella Barbacci assist as the first quarter ended on a penalty corner.

Watchilla scored her first goal on a penalty stroke in the second quarter. Her game-winner came on a hard shot from the right side during a penalty corner.

Wyoming Area led in penalty corners, 16-9, and shots, 10-7.

The Lady Warriors are 7-1 in the division and 14-1 overall. They slipped a half-game behind Wyoming Seminary when they were off Friday while the Blue Knights were winning at Lackawanna Trail, 1-0.

Abington Heights 5, Pittston Area 1

Host Abington Heights remained unbeaten in WVC Division 2 with Tuesday’s victory over second-place Pittston Area.

Payton Pallman scored three goals for the Lady Comets.

Maddie Karp scored, on an assist from Katherine Zaladonis, early in the second quarter to lift Pittston Area into a 1-1 tie.

The Lady Patriots ended the week in a second-place tie with Nanticoke at 8-3. They are 9-6 overall.

CORRECTION

The first Wyoming Area goal scorer in a 2-0 victory over Honesdale was incorrectly identified in last week’s edition of The Sunday Dispatch.

Freshman Lucia Campenni scored her first career goal to open the scoring in the game.