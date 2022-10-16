WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area struggled offensively in its three non-league games.

But, with Aaron Crossley leading the way, the Warriors have destroyed Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 football defenses.

Friday night was no different.

Crossley rushed for 318 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors remained unbeaten and in the lead of the division with a come-from-behind, 35-14 victory over visiting Lake-Lehman at Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium.

Wyoming Area assured itself that the Oct. 28 regular-season finale at Pittston Area will be for the division title. The teams will play for the title outright as long as Pittston Area gets past Holy Redeemer next week. Even an upset loss would have the Patriots trying to play for a share of first place with the Warriors.

Crossley was the biggest reason the Warriors landed in that position. The junior running back/linebacker has run for 21 touchdowns in five division games and has rushed for more than 300 yards in three of them. Although he has been held scoreless and limited to just under 100 yards per game outside the division, he is averaging more than 259 yards on the ground against division teams.

“Our offensive front is blocking well, our wideouts, our backs,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “Aaron is an outstanding back; one of the premier running backs in our area and the state.

“As you get later in the game, a good ground game hopefully gets stronger. That’s something we certainly rely on.”

With sophomore quarterback Michael Crane adding 105 yards and a touchdown, Wyoming Area averaged more than nine yards per attempt and finished with 433 rushing yards.

Crane started the Wyoming Area scoring after Lake-Lehman broke in front, 14-0, scoring on a 2-yard run.

Crossley added a 3-yarder to pull the Warriors within 14-13 at halftime.

Wyoming Area still trailed with a minute left in the third quarter, but Crossley ran for 211 yards in the last 13 minutes, breaking runs of 69, 69 and 55 yards for touchdowns.

“He just waited for his seams and hit it real hard,” Lake-Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “That’s what speed does.”

Crossley said he is able to anticipate some of those seams though practice repetition and pre-snap reads.

“We have it all planned; we do it so much in practice,” Crossley said. “No matter what I see, I just know exactly where I’m going to go before it happens.”

Wyoming Area only threw one pass.

That was a combination of the ability to rely on Crossley, a pair of sacks and Crane’s adjustments.

“He did a great job in terms of running the offense, executing plays, managing the game,” Spencer said. “We had a couple passing plays called that he didn’t like, pulled it down and made some running yardage out of it.”

Lake-Lehman countered with Landon Schuckers throwing to five different receivers while passing for 249 yards. He threw for a touchdown and two-point conversion along with running 32 yards for a score for a 14-0, second-quarter lead.

After going 10-for-16 in the first half, Schuckers was held to 4-for-12 in the second half.

“We were able to get some better pressure and we went a little more man coverage as opposed to zone,” Spencer said. “That helped us be a little closer, tighten the space up on receivers and get a little better pressure on their quarterback.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Aaron Crossley also made Wyoming Area’s first three tackles and led the team defensively as well as in rushing. He had five tackles, including a sack and another for a loss, along with three assists. … Crossley has 1,519 rushing yards on the season. … After being outgained by Lake-Lehman, 200-181, in the first half, Wyoming Area had a 252-103 advantage in the second half. … The Warriors had four sacks and limited the Black Knights to 54 yards on 23 rushes. … Wyoming Area has outscored Division 2 opponents, 221-87, in five games and been outscored, 108-14, in three games outside the division.

UP NEXT

Wyoming Area is at Southern Columbia Friday in a non-league matchup of 5-3 teams. … The Tigers have won the last five Class 2A and a record total of 12 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state titles. … Southern Columbia lost to state-ranked Mount Carmel, 35-14, Friday night.