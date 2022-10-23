The game may not have had the same juice as some of the recent matchups between Wyoming Area and Southern Columbia. But both sides threw plenty of haymakers all the same.

A perennial state title contender, the host Tigers entered Friday night having lost three games for the first time in more than a decade. But they still brought enough firepower to overcome another huge game by Aaron Crossley to defeat the Warriors, 55-28.

Crossley again shined for Wyoming Area (5-4), turning in his third straight 300-yard rushing game — and fourth of the season — while running for two touchdowns and throwing for a third. Sophomore Michael Crane made it 3-for-3, rushing for more than 100 yards in each of his starts at quarterback while also throwing for a touchdown.

The marquee non-conference series was held for the third time in the last four seasons — the pandemic prevented the teams from playing in 2020. The Tigers have won all three, including handing the Warriors their only loss in their 2019 state championship campaign. Wyoming Area fell just short of ending a multi-year Southern winning streak in 2021.

On Friday, both teams came out of the gate with big plays. The Tigers defense delivered a pick-six by Jake Toczylousky on the game’s opening drive only to have the Warriors answer with an 80-yard touchdown burst by Crossley to tie the game.

And when Southern went back on top with a 64-yard run by Louden Murphy, Wyoming Area ended up taking a 14-13 lead after Crossley threw a 24-yard touchdown to Garret Pocceschi on a trick play.

It didn’t last.

By the time the first quarter ended, the Tigers held a 27-14 lead as a 43-yard Carter Madden touchdown was followed by a Warriors turnover that led to a Jack Biermaas score.

Ball security remained a problem for Wyoming Area in the second quarter, as the Warriors lost another fumble just short of the end zone and watched as the Tigers delivered what amounted to a knockout punch right away — a 98-yard run by Braeden Wisloski that made it 35-14.

The Tigers (6-3) didn’t stop there, taking a 41-14 lead into halftime as Murphy was back into the end zone on a 56-yard run.

Wisloski increased the lead to 48-14 to start the third quarter on a 31-yard scoring run.

Pocceschi came up with his second touchdown catch of the night after that, hauling in a 22-yarder from Crane.

Kyle Christman caught an 8-yard touchdown for the Tigers after that before Wyoming Area closed out the scoring with a 5-yard Crossley run in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors are 5-0 in WVC Division 2 play and 0-4 outside of that. They face a huge matchup with archrival Pittston Area to decide the division title in next week’s regular season finale.

By the numbers

Aaron Crossley carried 35 times for 309 yards while Crane carried 19 times for 104 yards. … Wyoming Area outrushed Southern Columbia, 398-392, but the Warriors did it on 60 carries while the Tigers got there on 22. Wyoming Area averaged 6.6 per carry and Southern Columbia averaged 17.8. … Wyoming Area also led 21-11 in first downs, 445-411 in total offense and 35:20-12:40 in time of possession, but had all four of the game’s turnovers. … Southern Columbia ran so few plays that Kevin Wiedl’s three tackles led Wyoming Area. … Liam Burke went 4-for-4 on extra points for the Warriors.