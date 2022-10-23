Toni Minichello is making the most of her minutes and shots as a freshman forward on the Villanova University field hockey team.

Minichello played just five minutes in her collegiate debut, but scored a goal on her first college shot back in August during a 5-1 win over Long Island University.

The Wyoming Area graduate opened the season by landing the Big East Freshman of the Week award.

Minichello has played in all but one game for Villanova, which is 10-6, including 2-4 in the Big East.

While averaging a little under 13 minutes per game, Minichello has taken six shots for the Wildcats. She has put four of those six shots on goal and placed three of them in the cage.

Minichello also scored in a 2-1 win over Penn and in a 3-2 victory over Davidson.

The younger sister of Marc Minichello, a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I national champion javelin thrower for the University of Pennsylvania, Toni received all-state recognition in all four of her seasons with the Lady Warriors. Last year, she was a first-team choice in Class A after helping Wyoming Area to the state semifinals.