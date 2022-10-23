Pittston Area finished fourth out of 10 teams chasing eight playoff berths in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional girls volleyball playoffs, apparently landing the home court for Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Official pairings had not been released by District 2 as of presstime, but Pittston Area’s 12-6 record appears to have landed the Patriots a match at home against fifth-seeded Crestwood (7-7).

Wyoming Area went 3-11 and finished ninth in the same race, missing out on the postseason.

Pittston Area swept MMI Prep Tuesday to finish 8-6 and tied for sixth in the 15-team conference.

Wyoming Area was swept in its finale at Hazleton Area.

The Lady Warriors, who played all their matches within the WVC, finished in 12th place.