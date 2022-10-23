Pittston Area finished fourth out of 10 teams chasing eight playoff berths in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional girls volleyball playoffs, apparently landing the home court for Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Official pairings had not been released by District 2 as of presstime, but Pittston Area’s 12-6 record appears to have landed the Patriots a match at home against fifth-seeded Crestwood (7-7).

Wyoming Area went 3-11 and finished ninth in the same race, missing out on the postseason.

Pittston Area swept MMI Prep Tuesday to finish 8-6 and tied for sixth in the 15-team conference.

Related Video

Wyoming Area was swept in its finale at Hazleton Area.

The Lady Warriors, who played all their matches within the WVC, finished in 12th place.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR